Is Ariana Grande pregnant? Instagram rumor debunked

It seems Ariana Grande fans, also known as Arianators, can't wait for the celebrity to announce that she is pregnant. Photoshopped pictures showing the singer with a baby bump have been circulating on social media and have proved massively popular among unsuspecting users.

However, the singer has made no confirmation on the matter, and a source close to her had previously stated the singer is in no rush to start a family for at least a few years, thereby debunking the rumor.

No news of Ariana Grande being pregnant

Rumors around the post claimed that Grande had posted the picture on her Instagram but later deleted it. The post shows a heart, drawn on a polaroid picture of a pregnant Ariana Grande.

The picture looks convincing enough to pass around on the internet without users suspecting its falsehood. However, this is not a recent trend. Grande fans have been posting such pictures and videos for a long time, showcasing how the singer will look when she "eventually" gets pregnant.

The singer herself addressed the situation in an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden in August 2018, where she said:

“Tons of pregnancy stuff, people really want me to be pregnant. They want it so bad. Every other week there’s, like, a pregnancy thing.”

While the singer does wish to be a mother down the road, she has no plans for it anytime soon. A source told HollywoodLife in June 2021:

“Ariana is not in any rush to get pregnant and have kids with Dalton for at least a few years.”

They also added:

“Dreams of being a mother are something special that she would love to pursue a few years down the line, but she has a lot of work to still do professionally, and she is a workaholic.”

So, it is safe to assume that the 28-year-old is not pregnant, unless she decides to publicly share the news with her fans.

Social media reacts to Ariana Grande pregnancy rumor

Opinions on social media about the rumors surrounding Ariana Grande were divided. Some could clearly see through the posts while others believed in it, and some others were confused about whether they should trust the source. And a few users have found humor in the situation and made jokes, referencing to lyrics from her song "thankyou, next."

Her fans will clearly have to wait a bit longer before for reliable news about the singer's pregnancy. Meanwhile, she remains busy promoting her makeup line, r.e.m.beauty, and highlighters from the brand will be back in stock this week.

