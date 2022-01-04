Jimmy Fallon and Ariana Grande affair rumors explained as viral TikTok triggers speculation 

TikTok has brewed a new rumor which claims that Jimmy Fallon and Ariana Grande were hooking up while the latter was in a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson in 2018.

The theory of the alleged hookup stems from a TikTok created by handle @dearjane1. They claimed that an anonymous source, who was working in public relations, noticed Jimmy Fallon inviting the singer “suspiciously often.” The source also claimed that the two would kiss backstage.

It is worth noting that there are no names mentioned in the said TikTok, and the speculation is based on the internet putting two and two together.

The TikTok user also wondered whether the singer and comedian were in an open relationship. Fallon and the 28-year-old singer have allegedly hooked up several times on the show.

Jimmy Fallon and Ariana Grande: rumors explained

Though the source did not confirm that the other woman was Ariana Grande, many assumed it was her, as Grande appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon several times.

Pedestrian TV also noted that Ariana Grande did not have any events to be promoted, making her constant appearances on the show unnecessary.

Though the details seem incongruous and vague, the rumor has flooded the internet. Dear Jane also confirmed that she was not sure about this gossip post. In the caption, she wrote:

"Not sure about this one but usually the crazier they store the more likely it’s true, lmk what u guys think!"

Netizens react to the rumor mills

Reacting to the possibility of an affair, Twitter went berserk. A few tweets read:

jane/elle @druigspov the tiktok i saw about ariana and jimmy fallon the tiktok i saw about ariana and jimmy fallon 😭😭 https://t.co/ThPM4xTwEZ

𝒞 @__rosetum ariana grande y jimmy fallon hooking up is a story i did not want my fyp to show me ariana grande y jimmy fallon hooking up is a story i did not want my fyp to show me

bubbly @99centspeech Whoever leaked the news that Ariana Grande was kissing up on Jimmy Fallon owes me a night’s worth of sleep Whoever leaked the news that Ariana Grande was kissing up on Jimmy Fallon owes me a night’s worth of sleep

BRINLIES @brinl1es i need to talk about the tiktok conspiracy theory about ariana and jimmy fallon hooking up while she was with pete bc why does it make sense…… i need to talk about the tiktok conspiracy theory about ariana and jimmy fallon hooking up while she was with pete bc why does it make sense…… https://t.co/SM8DnqgIfw

bubbly @99centspeech How it feels to almost be asleep and then images of Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon kissing flood your mind How it feels to almost be asleep and then images of Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon kissing flood your mind https://t.co/rqQ9j1oM2g

mary @babyonaplane Ariana and jimmy Fallon hooking up has thrown me for a loop Ariana and jimmy Fallon hooking up has thrown me for a loop

poorvs @poorvsitions tik tok is a sick place ariana is always minding her own business not lifting a finger and SUDDENLY OH SHE WAS HOOKING UP WITH JIMMY FALLONtik tok is a sick place ariana is always minding her own business not lifting a finger and SUDDENLY OH SHE WAS HOOKING UP WITH JIMMY FALLON 😭😭 tik tok is a sick place

raja. @pinktaen309 ariana grande and jimmy fallon were a thing?? ariana grande and jimmy fallon were a thing?? https://t.co/mfv9jIRraz

call me by your dad’s name @caitlin_bored just learned that it’s plausible jimmy fallon and ariana grande used to hook up and jesus girl, you like middle aged, alcoholic comedians? ariana really is just like us. just learned that it’s plausible jimmy fallon and ariana grande used to hook up and jesus girl, you like middle aged, alcoholic comedians? ariana really is just like us.

🌩 @treacherousrun So ariana and Jimmy fallon hooked up when she was dating Pete... So ariana and Jimmy fallon hooked up when she was dating Pete... https://t.co/5BMHKWt73a

Neither of the celebrities involved in the rumor have made any statements regarding the same. Grande got married last year, while Davidson is currently dating reality star Kim Kardashian. Jimmy Fallon has been married to Nancy Juvonen since 2007.

