Ariana Grande Asian fishing controversy explained as singer deletes Instagram photo amid backlash online

Ariana Grande has left the internet divided as a few of her photos have been circulating online. Many social media users now believe that the pop sensation is “Asian fishing” her followers.

The Positions singer has had an eventful year. Ariana Grande got married and became a judge on the popular singing-reality show The Voice. However, a few photos that went viral on December 5 led the star to delete certain social media posts.

In the posts, she was spotted wearing an oversized jacket while posing for the camera. Unfortunately, netizens took offense to the makeup she wore along with the outfit.

Pop Crave @PopCrave Ariana Grande looks incredible in newly shared photos. ♥️ Ariana Grande looks incredible in newly shared photos. ♥️ https://t.co/MBvbwpT0LJ

Alfie 🏳️‍🌈🎀 @AlfieVelasco not non-asian people felt uncomfortable and offended by ariana grande "asian fishing" shit 💀 while us, Asians / SE Asians didn't even notice it and had nothing to say about it.



y'all just love to let successful woman down, don't you? not non-asian people felt uncomfortable and offended by ariana grande "asian fishing" shit 💀 while us, Asians / SE Asians didn't even notice it and had nothing to say about it.y'all just love to let successful woman down, don't you? https://t.co/wwmiZX6DJQ

billy dunne apologist @BLUELlLLYS idk what about those ariana grande pics looks asian 😭 this is how i know y’all live in your parents basements and have never seen a human being in your life idk what about those ariana grande pics looks asian 😭 this is how i know y’all live in your parents basements and have never seen a human being in your life https://t.co/Oa33RrwTDS

nikki 🧃 @retrobabecalum a lot of these “ariana grande is asian fishing” comments just makes me think y’all have never seen asian people irl a lot of these “ariana grande is asian fishing” comments just makes me think y’all have never seen asian people irl

nachi :) @i_am_nachiii

#ArianaGrande stop saying “Ariana is tryna be Asian” or “she’s Asian fishing” even if you mean to respect Asian culture, what you’re doing is clearly based on a bias that Asian people have “those eyes." have you ever seen a single Asian person irl plz stop saying “Ariana is tryna be Asian” or “she’s Asian fishing” even if you mean to respect Asian culture, what you’re doing is clearly based on a bias that Asian people have “those eyes." have you ever seen a single Asian person irl plz #ArianaGrande https://t.co/qRNrtP6lvR

Though the picture was posted on her Instagram profile on December 1, it began getting more traction recently as many accused her of “Asian fishing”.

Internet stands divided over Ariana Grande “Asian fishing” accusations

Similar to blackfishing, Asian fishing is attempting to make oneself look Asian. This often includes fetishizing Asian culture. Those who do so often use makeup to accentuate features to look more East Asian. They also use photo-editing apps to pass off as Asians when they are not.

According to Reddit user u/teddyccino, the Thank U, Next singer has had an “overzealous eyebrow lift in which she’s actually changed the shape of her eyebrows from arched to straight, which is popular in East Asia”. The user also accused Ariana Grande of attempting to showcase a “mono lid look”.

The user added:

“We know Ari studies Japanese and has an interest in Japanese culture, based on her Spirited Away tattoo, her incorrect Japanese tattoo, and her defense of the tattoo that followed shortly after explaining how much she loves Japanese culture.”

Along with being accused of Asian fishing, Ariana Grande has in the past been called out for blackfishing.

A few tweets that fired at the singer for Asian fishing included:

nae nae real quick @bomkins Ok but Ariana Grande gave up blackfishing and now she’s trying out Asian fishing. We not about lie and say she’s not, love her music but girly goin straight to hell💀 Ok but Ariana Grande gave up blackfishing and now she’s trying out Asian fishing. We not about lie and say she’s not, love her music but girly goin straight to hell💀

Glenn 🇮🇪 @The_BrightHun Is @ArianaGrande really gonna stop black-fishing just to start asian-fishing. Girl - Please stop this. It’s not ok. Is @ArianaGrande really gonna stop black-fishing just to start asian-fishing. Girl - Please stop this. It’s not ok. https://t.co/klgI0rZ4Mn

Evan Rock ⚓️ @boatbo_y Yo why are people so adamant on defending Ariana Grande? I know, parasocial relationships, but the fact that when you look up her name it’s almost all about defending her. She’s known for trying to appear like another race, she’s so clearly Asian-fishing. Yo why are people so adamant on defending Ariana Grande? I know, parasocial relationships, but the fact that when you look up her name it’s almost all about defending her. She’s known for trying to appear like another race, she’s so clearly Asian-fishing.

Lily Liang @lilyliang129 literally wtf is this… bc i know Ariana grande is not trying to go from black fishing to asian fishing…. literally wtf is this… bc i know Ariana grande is not trying to go from black fishing to asian fishing…. https://t.co/OdW0pkxvZg

Though many netizens hopped on the cancel culture bandwagon, few ardent followers defended the 28-year-old.

Also Read Article Continues below

At the time of writing, Ariana Grande had not spoken publicly of the Asian fishing accusations.

Edited by Ravi Iyer