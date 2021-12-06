Ariana Grande Asian fishing controversy explained as singer deletes Instagram photo amid backlash online

Ariana Grande has left the internet divided as a few of her photos have been circulating online. Many social media users now believe that the pop sensation is “Asian fishing” her followers.
The Positions singer has had an eventful year. Ariana Grande got married and became a judge on the popular singing-reality show The Voice. However, a few photos that went viral on December 5 led the star to delete certain social media posts.
In the posts, she was spotted wearing an oversized jacket while posing for the camera. Unfortunately, netizens took offense to the makeup she wore along with the outfit.
Though the picture was posted on her Instagram profile on December 1, it began getting more traction recently as many accused her of “Asian fishing”.
Internet stands divided over Ariana Grande “Asian fishing” accusations
Similar to blackfishing, Asian fishing is attempting to make oneself look Asian. This often includes fetishizing Asian culture. Those who do so often use makeup to accentuate features to look more East Asian. They also use photo-editing apps to pass off as Asians when they are not.
According to Reddit user u/teddyccino, the Thank U, Next singer has had an “overzealous eyebrow lift in which she’s actually changed the shape of her eyebrows from arched to straight, which is popular in East Asia”. The user also accused Ariana Grande of attempting to showcase a “mono lid look”.
The user added:
“We know Ari studies Japanese and has an interest in Japanese culture, based on her Spirited Away tattoo, her incorrect Japanese tattoo, and her defense of the tattoo that followed shortly after explaining how much she loves Japanese culture.”
Along with being accused of Asian fishing, Ariana Grande has in the past been called out for blackfishing.
A few tweets that fired at the singer for Asian fishing included:
Though many netizens hopped on the cancel culture bandwagon, few ardent followers defended the 28-year-old.
At the time of writing, Ariana Grande had not spoken publicly of the Asian fishing accusations.