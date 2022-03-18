"It's been really scary": Justin Bieber opens up on wife, Hailey's hospitalization after suffering blood clot

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has opened up about his wife Hailey Bieber's latest hospitalization.

During a concert in Denver, Colorado, on March 16, the 28-year-old singer reflected on his wife's health scare just days after she revealed she had a "very small" blood clot in her brain.

Shortly after Justin had some technical difficulties and lost power during his Justice World Tour performance, the topic emerged.

As per a video shared by social media user Angie, the clip starts off with Bieber acknowledging how crazy life "randomly throws you curveballs" and how difficult it is to control everything.

Speaking about his 25-year-old wife's situation, Justin Bieber explained that she is currently on the mend.

"But she's OK, she's good, she's strong. But it's been scary, you know? Like, it's been really scary. But I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands and that's a good thing."

During the concert, Justin Bieber was happy that his fans were at his concert "celebrating life"

Afterwards, Bieber expressed his gratitude to the fans for coming to his show. In another video captured by photographer and filmmaker Evan Paterakis, the Sorry singer said:

"There's a lot of horrible things happening in the Earth right now, and for us to be in this room all together, you know, laughing, smiling, singing songs, I mean, I can't think of a better place I'd rather be. So, thank you guys for joining me tonight."

The two-time Grammy winner talked about insecurities before singing his next song, As I Am, which he said isn't always seen as "cool" or "normal."

Bieber said that talking about insecurities is the "greatest thing" that one can possibly do since letting things out makes people get to know the other person better and form connections. He also said that one does not have to hide fears and insecurities because they make the person who they are.

Justin then discussed the meaning behind the track, As I Am, saying it was about "the people that love me and know me," who "take me as I am," despite any of his insecurities.

"That's pretty cool, you know?"

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber's wife, first revealed the news of her blood clot in a March 12 Instagram post, recalling how she had been having breakfast with him on March 10 when she experienced "stroke-like symptoms" and was quickly taken to the hospital.

