Who is Sheryl Berkoff? All about Rob Lowe's wife as actor opens up on her relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow 

American actor Rob Lowe has opened up about his wife's relationship with actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 57-year-old actor revealed that Paltrow once told him that his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, played an important part in the actress' s*x education.

Lowe said that when Paltrow was 18, she used to come visit her mother, Blythe Danner, on the set of a television film where Berkoff was working as a makeup artist.

"Gwyneth came to visit and Sheryl would give her cigarettes and they'd go out and smoke behind the trailers. She was like a big sister to Gwyneth, still is."

He later revealed that during that time, Berkoff taught Paltrow how to perform oral s*x, and thought it was a very nice thing to do.

Lowe jokingly said "you're welcome" to Paltrow's ex Chris Martin and current husband Brad Falchuk.

As per Lowe, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed this information to him while appearing on his podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe in July 2020.

At the time, Paltrow said that she thought Berkoff was the "coolest chick" as she treated the actress like an adult even though she was a high school student.

Who is Rob Lowe's wife Sheryl Berkoff?

Born in 1961, Sheryl Berkoff is a celebrity makeup artist and jewelry designer based in Los Angeles. As per her IMDb page, she is the former sister-in-law of actress Hilary Swank.

Berkoff is known for her work in The Vanishing, Frankie and Johnny, Glengarry Glen Ross, and Eve of Destruction.

Rob Lowe and Berkoff first met each other in the 1980's through some mutual friends. The two then met in 1983 on a casual blind date and were surprised to see one another.

After getting to know each other for several years, the couple finally tied the knot in 1991 and share two kids together. The duo welcomed their first child, Edward Matthew Lowe, in 1993. They later had their second son, John Owen Lowe, in 1995.

While chatting with media outlet PEOPLE, Lowe praised his wife for being an all-rounder:

"I still think she's the hottest, s*xiest, most beautiful, insane, complicated, entertaining person that I know, in addition to being a great mother."

Sheryl also has her own website, Sheryl Lowe Jewelry. The couple celebrated 30 years of marriage earlier this year.

