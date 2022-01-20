Who is Danielle Panabaker married to? All about her husband as 'The Flash' star reveals she is pregnant with her second child

Danielle Panabaker will soon welcome another member of her family. The actress announced through Instagram on January 19 that she is pregnant and expecting her second baby with husband Hayes Robbins.

The Flash actress shared a lineup of pictures where she was smiling in the first, cradling her baby bump while wearing a black jumper in the second. The caption read:

“Can’t keep it to myself anymore, swipe to see what’s keeping me smiling.”

Panabaker and Robbins welcomed their first child back in April 2020. Back then, she had shared a photo cradling her baby bump on Instagram, saying that holding the baby in her arms is an indescribable feeling.

Everything known about Hayes Robbins

Born on January 18, 1980, Hayes is an attorney in Beverly Hills, California. He is now working for Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher, LLP in Beverly Hills.

The 40-year-old’s LinkedIn profile says he studied at the University of Pennsylvania, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and International Relations.

He then attended the University of Southern California Law School and earned a Juris Doctorate in law. He has previously worked as an associate with Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, as well as Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP.

Danielle Panabaker and Hayes Robbins relationship timeline

The Friday the 13th actress and Hayes got engaged in 2016 and were married in June 2017. They tied the knot in a small ceremony attended by their closest friends and family members.

The couple were spotted out shopping a few months after their marriage. They went to Crate & Barrel to purchase a few things for their new home.

Danielle Panabaker attends the CW Network's fall launch event at Warner Bros. Studios (Image via Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

They became parents in April 2020, although his name has not been revealed till date. Robbins mentioned at the time that he is keeping his family safe inside the home until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Panabaker initially gained recognition for her roles in Disney films such as Stuck in the Suburbs, Sky High, and Read It and Weep.

The 34-year-old is a recipient of three Young Artist Awards for her performances in the legal drama The Guardian, TV film Searching for David’s Heart, and comedy film Yours, Mine & Ours.

