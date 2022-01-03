Will Hilary Swank be in Cobra Kai? 'The Next Karate Kid' theories explored

The Cobra Kai universe is expanding even further with movies outside the original trilogy being confirmed as part of the 'Miyagi-verse.' Last month, the shows' creators and Ralph Macchio confirmed that 1994's The Next Karate Kid starring Hilary Swank is canon to the main Karate Kid universe the series is set in.

In December, Josh Heald and Jon Hurwitz, two of the three co-creators of Cobra Kai, spoke to Den of Geek and sparked further fan theories about Hilary Swank's potential return to the franchise. Heald said,

"We call it the Miyagi-verse, It's a ginormous universe. But it all began with one movie."

In the interview, Heald and Hurwitz clarified that the primary Karate Kid trilogy and The Next Karate Kid are canon to the Cobra Kai universe. However, the 1989 Karate Kid cartoon series and 2010's The Karate Kid reboot starring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith does not exist in the 'Miyagi-verse'.

Hilary Swank's potential return: Exploring fan theories about her probable appearance in Cobra Kai

Last month, Ralph Macchio, who played Daniel LaRusso in the original 1980s trilogy and the Cobra Kai series, also explained the 'Miyagi-verse' and what properties are canon to the show.

While speaking to Jake's Takes on YouTube, Macchio said,

"Anyone who knew Mr. Miyagi and interacted with Mr. Miyagi is canon for our show, for the 'Cobra Kai' show."

This sparked multiple fan theories about how Hilary Swank can appear in the hit series Cobra Kai. A popular theory states that Swank's character, Julie Pierce, can eventually be revealed as Tory Nichols' mother. This theory is plausible as the show has deliberately revealed the least possible information about her mother, except that she used to be a waitress.

In the series, Tory Nichols takes care of her sick mother, who is under dialysis. However, another fan theory suggests Julie Pierce could appear as one of Tory's closest relatives after the possible demise of her mother.

The latter theory also aligns with what the Cobra Kai co-creators have already confirmed about Julie Pierce's existence. In December 2020, Jon Hurwitz spoke with Cinemablend and said,

"... we've spoken about Julie Pierce. As to whether or not she'll return to the series, that's something you'll just have to wait to find out."

The co-creators have previously also confirmed that Julie had kept in touch with Mr. Miyagi after the events of The Next Karate Kid. She is also confirmed to have met Daniel LaRusso at Miyagi's funeral in November 2011. In the second episode of Season 2 of Cobra Kai, Macchio's Daniel LaRusso hints at Julie's connection with Miyagi. While training Robby and Sam, he says,

"It's been a long time since this dojo's had more than one student."

This serves as a potential connection with The Next Karate Kid. In the film series, Miyagi is only shown to have had two pupils, i.e. Daniel LaRusso and Julie Pierce.

With these theories and the writers' hint at Hilary Swank's potential return, it is possible that Julie Pierce will appear in Season 4 or future seasons.

