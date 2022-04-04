×
"What just happened!": BTS fans react after member V interacts with Olivia Rodrigo during the group's performance

Fans excited over V's interaction with Olivia Rodrigo (Image via Instagram/gettyentertainment)
Varsha Narayanan
ANALYST
Modified Apr 04, 2022 09:02 AM IST
Feature

The biggest night of the global music industry proved to be a highlight for a number of reasons. The 2022 Grammys, officially known as the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, is being held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

One interaction that has blown fans away is the one between K-pop group BTS' member V and Olivia Rodrigo just prior to the former's performance. The group started off their 2022 Grammys performance with the hit single Butter. V, who was sitting in the crowd, was seen whispering to Rodrigo.

BTS fans react to the interaction between V and Olivia Rodrigo

Fans took to social media to express their excitement over the interaction. Many were eagerly looking forward to the performance, but the interaction came as a complete surprise.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED IS BEYOND MY COMPREHENDING POWER😭😭😭I NEED A MOMENT OR MORE FOR MY MYSELF....I...I THOUGHT JUNGKOOK WAS INTERNATIONAL PLAYBOY BUT KIM TAEHYUNG IS THE REAL INTERNATIONAL PLAYBOY.Call me delulu but I'm freaking JEALOUS 😩😭😑Why you betrayed us like that https://t.co/14giYqXjQF
OMG WHAT JUST HAPPENED 😨 STILL TRYNA PROCESS THIS😨 https://t.co/DqbY6pMtJd
KIM TAEHYUNG ! WHAT JUST HAPPENED!!!!!!! https://t.co/CvCUFtbXEX
WHAT JUST HAPPENED!!!!!!People just died #ArmyisdeadPeople died taehyung😭 https://t.co/dXLluTc1q6
how do we move from this we can’t like what just happened i csnt even speak https://t.co/EUpX2t1Z7P
what just what justhappened happenedmoment momentat the Oscars at the Grammys https://t.co/tZdxdXxbGi
all our faces now processing what just happened https://t.co/cc9l1vtFu1
OMYGADDDDD WHAT JUST HAPPENED??? OLIVIA RODRIGO???? LIKE I DIDN'T SEE THIS COMING Y'ALL. https://t.co/rc5bI9PLtN
WHAT JUST HAPPENED HERE I CAN’T PROCESS THIS UNTIL NOW https://t.co/9FZRttZp1F
WHAT JUST HAPPENED?everywhere I go, I keep seeing this olivia and kim taehyung scene and I--😭#GRAMMYs https://t.co/fCZyp44bWu
WAIT LET ME PROCESS WHAT JUST HAPPENED THERE ARE SO MANY HAPPENINGS 🤧🤧🤧🤧 I NEED TO REWATCH THEIR PERFORMANCE 🤧🤧🤧🤧🤧 https://t.co/v8na12VXq1
WHAT JUST HAPPENED 😳 JEALOUSY IS A DISEASE U KNOW AND I HAVE IT 🙃#BTS https://t.co/objOah4yww
wtf taehyung and olivia omg what just happened AHHHH and the visuals of this two pls 😭THANK YOU BTS#GRAMMYs https://t.co/W81PXtekoP

BTS stunts the audience with an impressive performance at the 2022 Grammys

Performing their hit single Butter, the most popular K-pop band captivated the entire audience. While their opener saw the men looking dapper in black suits, member V's interaction with Olivia Rodrigo was the talk of the town.

Jungkook, the youngest member of the group, swooped down from the ceiling, and the other members then joined him on stage. BTS's smooth moves and classy performance earned them a standing ovation from fellow artists.

The K-pop group has been nominated in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Butter, their chart-topping single that was released in May 2021. BTS was also nominated in the same category last year at the 2022 Grammy Awards, but the award went to Rain on Me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

Jungkook and JHope recently recovered from COVID-19 and joined the other members on the red carpet. The eldest member, Jin, is still recovering from a finger injury and was seen with his cast on.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the results to see if their favorite boy band wins the most prestigious award in the global music industry.

The group also dropped some interesting names when asked about their dream collaborations. They mentioned Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, J. Balvin, and Snoop Dogg.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
