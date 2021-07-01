Who is Olivia Rodrigo dating? Everything to know about her rumored new boyfriend, Adam Faze 

Olivia Rodrigo was reportedly spotted out and about with her rumored new boyfriend, Adam Faze. The duo was recently seen hanging out at the “Space Jam: A New Legacy” event at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

TikTok user Stuart Brazell, who was present at the venue, captured Rodrigo in her video. The singer was caught having a fun time at the party while a man wrapped his arms around her. Speculation is rife that the new man in Rodrigo’s life is producer Faze.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Some are speculating Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze may be dating after they were seen together briefly in this viral TikTok. pic.twitter.com/i0qwQlkS67 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 30, 2021

According to E! News, Brazell said the pair was being “really cute” throughout the party:

"The two of them together felt comfortable and newish, and it seemed like he also knew a lot of people there. It just felt like comfortable, cuddly, new young love.”

In another video by the same user, Faze was reportedly seen standing behind Olivia Rodrigo as she was chatting with Charli D’Amelio. However, there is no official confirmation on how the duo first met.

Also read: Addison Rae and Jack Harlow dating rumors intensify online

Who is Olivia Rodrigo’s rumored boyfriend, Adam Faze?

Adam Faze is reportedly a writer, producer, and founder of Faze studios. He was previously associated with Forbes and contributed to the entertainment section.

The 24-year-old wrote and produced several projects for television, film, and music videos. He was reportedly the producer of Goody Grace’s “Girls in the Suburbs Singing Smiths Songs” music video that also featured G-Eazy.

According to IMDB, Faze is currently working on two upcoming projects titled “River Fork” and “Who Am I?” The producer recently confirmed that Brandon Flynn and Alisha Boe from the popular Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” have joined the cast of “Who Am I?”

Also read: Who is Millie Bobby Brown dating? Everything to know about her rumored boyfriend and Jon Bon Jovi’s son, Jake Bongiovi

Fans react to Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze dating rumors

Olivia Rodrigo rose to fame with Disney Plus’ “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and Disney’s “Bizaardvark.” Her debut single, “Drivers License,” released on January 2021, was an overnight hit.

The single topped the charts in the United States and several other countries. The 18-year-old also released her debut album “Sour” in May. The album received both critical and commercial success, with the single “Good 4 U” topping the US charts once again.

Olivia Rodrigo reportedly dated co-star Joshua Bassett for a brief period. Fans previously speculated the singer’s heartbreak album “Sour” was influenced by her own breakup with Bassett. However, the singer never confirmed or denied her rumored relationship with Bassett.

Rodrigo’s latest romance rumors with Faze also left Twitter abuzz:

hold up- olivia rodrigo has a boyfriend now — huda♡︎|هدى (@YOURC0MPL3XI0N) June 30, 2021

apparently this is olivia rodrigo’s alleged boyfriend and… pic.twitter.com/PTkbg4cApl — charlie ✪ (@alpineswidow) June 30, 2021

olivia rodrigo might have a boyfriend pic.twitter.com/u4iLODNVPY — noahミ☆ (@AMBRCSA) June 30, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo has a boyfriend… and it isn’t me pic.twitter.com/0RR5TUX4Gc — ً (@fclklore) June 30, 2021

OLIVIA RODRIGO'S 24 YEAR OLD BOYFRIEND IS SO BUSTED OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/H7UYCSqUJS — BLA KE (@ULTRASLUT) June 30, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo is 18 with a drivers license and a boyfriend??!? 18 year old me could never pic.twitter.com/BzE0iO3RRD — ✨ (@heyjaeee) July 1, 2021

olivia rodrigo with her boyfriend adam faze pic.twitter.com/XRmB0m5g4L — 𝐯. (@zvmarvel) June 30, 2021

As of now, no confirmation has been made from either side about the speculated relationship. Olivia Rodrigo mostly keeps her private life out of the public eye. It remains to be seen if she will address the rumors in the days to come.

Also read: Logan Paul x Charly Jordan relationship rumors intensify as duo appear to make their relationship public

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Shaheen Banu