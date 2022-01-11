"Queen of award shows": Fans shower praise on Billie Eilish as she becomes the youngest to win 'Best Original Song' at Golden Globes 2022

Billie Eilish made history by becoming the youngest ever recipient of the Golden Globes for her release 'No Time To Die'. The 20-year-old co-wrote the song with her brother Finneas O'Connell for the James Bond movie of the same name.

The singer was awarded the award at the 79th Golden Globes award on January 10. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the winners were announced through Twitter with no physical ceremony.

The ballad was first released on February 13, 2020 and also won the Grammy award for the best song written for visual media. The win puts the singer one step closer to winning an Oscar, as former Golden Globes' Bond winners - Adele and Sam Smith - both went on to win Oscars.

The duo bested other nominees like Beyoncé for her song Be Alive, from the movie King Richard; Lin-Manuel Miranda for Dos Orugitas, from the movie Encanto; Van Morrison for the song Down to Joy, from the movie Belfast; Jennifer Hudson, and Carole King for the song Here I Am, from the movie Respect.

Billie Eilish talks about the making of the song

The track was released 20 months prior to the release of the movie, which kept getting pushed back due to Covid-19 related delays. The singer released a statement regarding being a part of the Bond film, saying:

"It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song for a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor."

No Time To Die is the twenty-fifth movie in the Bond series. It stars Daniel Craig in his fifth and final outing as fictional British MI6 agent, James Bond. The movie hit theaters in September 2021, and has grossed over $774 million worldwide.

Billie's fans took to Twitter to show their support for the artist, with one even rightfully calling her the 'Queen of Award Shows':

Billie Eilish Charts @eilishdata .@BillieEilish has officially won her first ever Golden Globe with “Best Original Song” for “No Time To Die”. .@BillieEilish has officially won her first ever Golden Globe with “Best Original Song” for “No Time To Die”. https://t.co/sbfn9pEmxv

Madboy ⁶𓅓 @takecarehours Billie Eilish having 7 Grammys a golden globe and soon a Oscar all in just 3 years into her mainstream career, I see why people mad. Billie Eilish having 7 Grammys a golden globe and soon a Oscar all in just 3 years into her mainstream career, I see why people mad.

Lucius @mufflitrius @goldenglobes @007 @billieeilish No Time To Die is one of the best songs ever!!! It is fantastic @goldenglobes @007 @billieeilish No Time To Die is one of the best songs ever!!! It is fantastic 😊

Fans from all over the world poured out their love for Billie and her music through their tweets. Some even defended her against the backlash from other fandoms. All in all, fans of the talented musician were certainly jubilant over her win, with many calling it a sign of things to come.

Edited by R. Elahi