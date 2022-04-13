Coles baby spinach recall 2022: List of prepackaged bags summoned back amid salmonella fears

Cole is recalling its baby spinach packets after it found potential salmonella contamination in a few of its recently sold packets. The 60g,120g and 280g packets that were made available since April 4 have been recalled from Queensland, the ACT and NSW, excluding stores in the regions of Lavington, Deniliquin and Albury.

These packets, which are sold at Coles supermarkets, Coles Local and through Coles online, should not be consumed by customers, per Food Standards Australia and New Zealand. The packages should be returned for a full refund at the place of purchase and for a full refund or credit for customers online. Food Standards has also advised people to seek medical advice if they have health-related concerns.

A urgent recall alert for Coles’ baby spinach packages was announced by Coles and the Food Standards Australia and New Zealand this week due to fears of salmonella contamination. Reports have stated that it was a Coles supplier that detected the contamination in a 120g baby spinach package. As a precaution, however, the supermarket chain has recalled smaller (60g) and larger (280g) packages as well.

The packages with ‘use by’ dates excluding April 13 and 14 have not been impacted by this recall and neither have any other Coles’ products, per Coles. Customers have been assured a full refund on their returns and Coles has also apologized for the inconvenience caused. While there have been no reports detailing the measures Coles will be taking to tackle this problem, the supermarket chain said,

"Coles is liaising with the supplier and the regulators regarding further steps."

How does the salmonella bacteria affect the human body?

The salmonella bacteria can spread through food products and can be detected by a laboratory test of a person’s body tissues, fluids or stool. The impact of salmonella poisoning can show up within 6 to 72 hours of consumption of contaminated food. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, headache, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting. The symptoms generally last from four to seven days. A general advice for people experiencing symptoms is to keep themselves hydrated, especially if experiencing diarrhea.

NSW Health shared that people with weak immunity, babies and the elderly could experience severe symptoms and if that was the case, some people might need to be hospitalized. However, there have not been reports of any severe cases so far.

