Kinder Surprise Egg Recall 2022: Ferrero takes action amid salmonella fears 

Ferrero has recalled batches of Kinder Surprise Eggs in the United Kingdom after 63 reported cases of salmonella among children.

The UK Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced that all the eggs affected were made in a factory located in the Belgian town of Arlon. They were sent out for sale in Belgium, France, Germany, Sweden, and the UK.

People have been advised not to consume the brand's 20g chocolate eggs and three-pack eggs with expiry dates between 11 July 2022 and 7 October 2022.

Ferrero released a statement saying none of the Kinder chocolate eggs sold tested positive for salmonella. The company added:

“We take matters of food safety extremely seriously and we sincerely apologise for this matter.”

So far, no deaths have been reported.

Everything to know about salmonella symptoms amid infected Kinder eggs

Salmonella is a genus of bacteria made of several serotypes that can show symptoms like diarrhea, fever, vomiting, and stomach cramps. These symptoms usually resolve themselves over the course of a few days, but some cases can result in hospitalization or even death.

Salmonella can spread from person to person. UK Health Security Agency’s Dr Lesley Larkin has suggested that anyone with symptoms must wash their hands thoroughly and avoid touching other people’s food.

Those with severe symptoms of salmonellosis, especially young children and those with weak immune systems, are advised to contact their GP or call NHS 111.

Ferrero recalling products as a precaution

The FSA announced that Ferrero voluntarily recalled the products as a precautionary measure. Tina Potter, the head of incidents at the FSA, said:

“We know that these particular products are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches, so we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products already in their home are affected by this recall.”

The FSA also stated that other products manufactured by Kinder are not believed to be affected.

However, Choco-Bons and Choco-Bons White with best-before dates between May and September 2022 have been recalled in Germany.

Richard Chambers @newschambers



10 cases of Salmonella here - a number of which involved young kids.



Now included: Kinder Mini Eggs, Schokobons and more.



Dates of products affected below #New Ferrero extending its recall of chocolate products linked to a Salmonella outbreak.10 cases of Salmonella here - a number of which involved young kids.Now included: Kinder Mini Eggs, Schokobons and more.Dates of products affected below #New Ferrero extending its recall of chocolate products linked to a Salmonella outbreak.10 cases of Salmonella here - a number of which involved young kids.Now included: Kinder Mini Eggs, Schokobons and more. Dates of products affected below 🔽 https://t.co/G4BpiNtcs5

The Kinder Surprise Maxi, Mini Eggs, and Children’s Mix packs containing the sweet treats with best-before dates between August and September 2022 have also been recalled in the country.

Health authorities in France have voluntarily recalled the brand's chocolate eggs after 21 eggs were reported to be infected. 15 people were believed to have consumed the product before it was recalled.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh