Skippy Peanut Butter recall: List of products and all you need to know

On March 30, Skippy Foods announced a recall of 161,692 pounds of peanut butter over possible stainless steel contamination.

A press release by the brand's owner, Hormel Foods, disclosed that the recall would affect certain batches of products manufactured within a specific set of "best before" dates.

Skippy Foods apologized to its consumers on its official website, saying:

"We apologize to our fans for this inconvenience. Our company is committed to product quality and will continue to invest in our processes to ensure the quality and wholesomeness of our products."

Hormel Foods' press release was also shared on the FDA's recall-related website and was classified as a Class II voluntary recall.

Which Skippy Peanut Butter products are being recalled?

According to Hormel Foods' press release, a certain number of jars containing their peanut butter may include "a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment."

The peanut butter line affected by the recall consists of Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread, and Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein.

According to the press release, 9,353 cases of the products are being recalled by Skippy.

The details of the products being recalled are as follows:

Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter:

Only the 40-ounce peanut butter packs that have the "best before date" of May 04, 2023, and May 05, 2023, are being recalled.

Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Club:

The product's club variant and the 20 or 40-pound packs are the only ones to be recalled. The recall for this product is exclusive to batches with the "best before date" of May 5, 2023.

Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter:

This one includes only 16.3-ounce packs with "Best if Used By" dates of May 6 and May 7, 2023.

Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein:

This includes 14-ounce packs that were supposed to be consumed before May 10, 2023.

In the recall notice, Skippy Foods said:

"There have been no consumer complaints associated with this recall to date, and all retailers that received the affected product have been properly notified. Skippy Foods, LLC, out of an abundance of caution and with an emphasis on the quality of its products, is issuing the recall to ensure that consumers are made aware of the issue."

The firm mentioned that the contamination was detected by their internal systems, adding that no other batches or products were affected.

How to return the recalled product

In their official statement, Skippy stated that the recalled products could be exchanged at retailers. However, customers who have bought the recalled peanut butter may also call the firm's "Consumer Engagement team" at 1-866-475-4779.

The team will reportedly be available from 8 am to 4 pm Central Time on working weekdays. More information is available on their website.

In 2011, the brand also recalled its peanut butter products over potential Salmonella contamination.

