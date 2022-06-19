Aspirin Recall 2022: Code Numbers And More as 400,000 Bottles Pose Poisoning Risk 

A large number of bottles of over-the-counter drugs such as aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen have been recalled by pharmacy chains. Various brands of these medications, which are used to treat fever and pain, are believed to pose a risk because their packaging does not meet the Poison Prevention Packaging Act's requirements.

The consumer product safety commission has enlisted four new recall notices of quite a few brands of the drugs. According to the commission, they can be dangerous to children who can easily procure and swallow them. 400,000 over-the-counter pain medication bottles sold at Kroger and Walgreens have been recalled as a result of this.

Brands recalling drugs for posing poisoning threats to kids. (Image via Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Walgreens have issued a notice to recall about 137,300 units of their extra strength and 500-milligram tablets, which are said to be in about 150 bottles. Similarly, Kroger has recalled more than 25,660 units of acetaminophen in about 225 bottles. Other than this, 209,430 units in about 300 aspirin bottles and 150 ibuprofen bottles are also recalled.

Addressing the recall, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said:

“The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.”

Aspirin Recall: Code numbers, stores, and more

The medicines that are being called back were sold within a certain time frame. The company has mentioned a certain month in which this batch was sold. It is said that Kroger’s 225-count acetaminophen bottles were sold across the nation between December 2021 and March 2022 while the other 100-count were sold between October 2021 and March 2022.

Speaking of Aspirin, these bottles were sold roughly between August 2021, and March 2022. In addition, ibuprofen bottles were sold between July 2021 and March 2022.

Having said that, these were the stores that actively sold these bottles:

Bakers

City Market

Dillons

Dillons Marketplace

Fred Meyer

Fry’s Food and Drug

Fry’s Marketplace

Fry’s Mercado

Gerbes

JayC

JayC Food Plus

King Sooper

King Soopers Fresh Fare

King Soopers Marketplace

Kroger, Kroger Fresh Fare

Kroger Marketplace

Mariano’s

Metro Market

Payless Super Market

Pick ‘n Save

Pick ‘n Save Marketplace

Quality Food Center (QFC)

Ralph’s

Ralph’s Fresh Fare

Smith’s

Smith’s Marketplace

Taking the matter to Twitter to break it to the public, Kroger also informed the masses about the batch numbers and the code numbers so that they can return the bottle as soon as possible and get a refund on the same.

The tweet said:

“RECALL: KROGER ASPIRIN 0004126001295, KROGER IBUPROFEN 0004126001298, KROGER ACETAMINOPHEN 0004126001284 and KROGER ACETAMINOPHEN 0004126001287. Recalled bottles do not have child-resistant closure. For refund information visit https://kroger.com/i/recall-alerts.”

Kroger @kroger RECALL: KROGER ASPIRIN 0004126001295, KROGER IBUPROFEN 0004126001298, KROGER ACETAMINOPHEN 0004126001284 and KROGER ACETAMINOPHEN 0004126001287. Recalled bottles do not have child-resistant closure. For refund information visit kroger.com/i/recall-alerts RECALL: KROGER ASPIRIN 0004126001295, KROGER IBUPROFEN 0004126001298, KROGER ACETAMINOPHEN 0004126001284 and KROGER ACETAMINOPHEN 0004126001287. Recalled bottles do not have child-resistant closure. For refund information visit kroger.com/i/recall-alerts. https://t.co/FNBtnsvaOZ

Consumers, on the other hand, are reacting to the whole situation on Twitter and various other social media platforms.

MarkM @UmaineMark72 @kroger Strange you posted this on social media before you sent it to the stores. Kroger doing Kroger things. @kroger Strange you posted this on social media before you sent it to the stores. Kroger doing Kroger things. https://t.co/xiUQUpci54

At the same time, people on Twitter are clarifying the doubts of others by informing them that the pills are not poisonous, but the packaging is not child-friendly. The Consumer Product Safety Commission is also warning customers to put these drugs in such places where kids cannot reach them. No injuries or incidences have occurred related to the recall as of now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far