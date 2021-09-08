What is Fentanyl? Side effects explained as deaths of Michael K. Williams and Fuquan Johnson bring drug under the scanner

On September 6 (Monday), Michael K. Williams passed away after an alleged Fentanyl overdose. According to NBC New York, two senior NYPD officers stated that the actor’s death might have been related to the drug.

Michael K. Williams had openly discussed his struggles with addiction. During an interview with NJ.com in 2012, The Wire actor said:

“I was playing with fire. It was just a matter of time before I got caught and my business ended up on the cover of a tabloid, or I went to jail, or worse, I ended up dead. When I look back on it now, I don’t know how I didn’t end up in a body bag.”

Like Williams, stand-up comedian Fuquan Johnson and two others passed away from a suspected Fentanyl overdose at a Los Angeles party on September 4. The 43-year-old Fuquan was declared dead at the scene.

What is Fentanyl, and why is it dangerous?

Fentanyl is an artificial opioid narcotic substance meant to numb down severe pain. According to WebMD, the drug is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. However, being an opioid, Fentanyl can induce pleasurable feelings and a high.

The drug is safe if prescribed by medical professionals in limited doses. In most cases, an overdose of Fentanyl is challenging to survive.

It comes in several shapes and forms, including skin patches, lozenges, IV drips, etc.

In locations like California, drug dealers have been known to lace other drugs like heroin and cocaine with Fentanyl, making it more addictive and easier to overdose on.

According to a recent study, the drug is more prevalent in California, where users are also known to smoke it. It also interviewed several users to find that they prefer Fentanyl as it leaves no visible track mark on usage, unlike heroin. Cost also plays a factor in this.

Side effects

Consumption of alcohol with Fentanyl is known to have adverse effects. However, users blatantly ignore this disclaimer as the narcotic substance has become a popular choice in California parties.

Common side-effects include stomach pain, heartburn, drowsiness, affected vision, hallucinations, heart palpitations, and seizures, amongst several others.

Fentanyl is known to stay within the body for up to 24-72 hours.

The drug is relatively inexpensive compared to other counterparts and is often sold as an alternative to other narcotics. The substance is also paired with drugs like molly, heroin, meth, and ecstasy as an additive, again making it easier to overdose on.

Signs of overdose

If someone overdoses on Fentanyl, they are likely to have blue lips, stiff muscles and body, seizures, difficulty breathing, and elevated heartbeat, resulting in chest pains.

