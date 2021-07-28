Who is Anthony Barajas? TikTok star on life support as friend Rylee Goodrich dies in California theatre shooting during "Forever Purge" screening

TikToker Anthony Barajas and Rylee Goodrich were reportedly shot brutally at the RPX movie theater in California last night. The Corona Police Department said that the pair went to see a movie together and had bought over six tickets. Information regarding who was present at the theater is not available yet, hence there are no suspects as of now.

The 19-year-old TikToker and 18-year-old Goodrich were at the theater for the screening of “The Forever Purge”. The film is the fifth entry in the “Purge” franchise and is based on the premise of murder and mayhem becoming temporarily legal.

My friend, Anthony Barajas, 19, is on life support after he and a friend were shot in a movie theater in Corona, California. Rylee Goodrich, 18, died on scene. You never really expect a loved one could fall victim to gun violence, despite its ongoing prevalence in our nation. pic.twitter.com/vhmX3J5I9H — Malik Earnest (@MalikEarnest) July 28, 2021

Unfortunately, Goodrich was fatally shot and Anthony Barajas sustained severe injuries. A GoFundMe has been created for Rylee Goodrich to pay for funeral expenses. The page reads:

“Words seem inadequate to express the sorrow felt by the loss of Rylee. Her kindness, and gentle spirit will be remembered forever.”

Who is Anthony Barajas?

The California-native gained popularity online after posting conversations he had with strangers on Omegle. @itsanthonymichael has garnered over a million followers on his TikTok account. Barajas often posts lip-sync videos and is known to be quite a good singer himself.

Anthony Barajas has amassed over 40k followers on Instagram as well. He started posting videos on TikTok in February 2020. After becoming popular, the social media platform became his full-time job.

Anthony Barajas is currently on life support. Doctors are yet to confirm his medical status.

The motive behind the shooting has not yet been uncovered. Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis said that the teenagers must have been recognized by a theater employee who came after the screening ended. According to the Press Enterprise newspaper, no gun was found at the scene. The 1 hour, 44 minute movie was scheduled to begin at 9:35 PM.

i cannot wrap my head around this dude. i love you so much rylee. @rylee_goodrich pic.twitter.com/MBS1PpO5E7 — 𝒮𝓀𝓎𝓁𝒶𝓇 ✨ (@skyschue) July 28, 2021

No arrests have been made yet following the movie theater shooting. The Riverside County Sheriff's Major Crime Bureau is assisting the Corona Police Department with the investigation.

Edited by Ashish Yadav