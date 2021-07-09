"Disrespectful and weird": Wendy Williams leaves fans livid after she makes fun of TikTok star Swavy, who tragically died in a shooting 

Talk show host Wendy Williams has recently made a few off-color comments about TikTok star Swavy. On July 5th, Babyface, better known as Swavy on TikTok, was fatally shot in Delaware.

Matima Miller, aka Swavy, became viral on TikTok after posting memes in video form and performing dances for his over two million followers on the app.

Though many netizens continue to mourn the loss of the 19-year-old, Wendy Williams presented his death in an odd fashion on her talk show.

She first asked if anyone in the audience was able to recognize who Swavy was. And when the majority of the audience did not respond, Wendy Williams explained his status on TikTok:

"He's a TikTok star. He's got more followers than me, 2.5 million."

As the audience responded accordingly, one of her producers explained that his following was on TikTok, but on Instagram, Williams had more followers. The audience then applauded at that comment before Williams spoke up again.

"Well, as my son Kevin would say: 'No one uses Instagram anymore.' And, as far as TikTok, I don't use that at all. I don't know what that is. I don't want to be involved. So here he is...he's nineteen, and he was murdered Monday morning."

THIS SHOULD’VE STAYED IN YOUR DRAFTS: Wendy Williams getting massive backlash for her nasty comments about late TikToker Swavy, who was murdered just a few days ago. Wendy makes fun of Swavy’s appearance and compares her follower count to his. Swavy was 19. pic.twitter.com/KiElk63kzQ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 9, 2021

Many react to Wendy Williams's comments

Though the clip is over a minute long, it has garnered 45 thousand views on Twitter after being posted by user defnoodles. Many users under the post have commented on how uncomfortable the audience must have felt at the time.

Some users came to Wendy Williams's defense, stating that there was nothing wrong with the comments she made or that she did not say anything about his appearance.

One user stated that "she was setting her audience up to feel all guilty once she got to the end." Another user commented that Williams "can kiss her career goodbye."

how did the audience not get up and walk off?? atleast one person in the audience? or how they aint just speaking up about it now like how uncomfortable it made them feel etc? something so cray cray bout the entire thing — B.nana (@B_nana888) July 9, 2021

I don’t see anything wrong with this clip. Honestly people stretch the shit out of things. — George Rivera (@geomicriv) July 9, 2021

I didn’t hear her make fun of his appearance but y’all what’s on his head. But I’m sorry for the loss but she is not the bereavement council she is a talk show host come on now — Consume D One (@IfiCiSay) July 9, 2021

it’s like she was setting her audience up to feel all guilty once she got to the end. this was one of the weirdest things i’ve seen smh not to mention the disrespect.. — wat ☻ (@crckheadhrs) July 9, 2021

She can kiss her career goodbye — Recess pieces (@cindeevanessa) July 9, 2021

Some users claimed the clip of Wendy Williams talking about Swavy is "disrespectful," most likely for a segment of her comparing followers.

One user also pointed out that "she set it up like it was gonna be all comical" before burying the lead in the story.

Literally had no idea who this was until I knew he was mudered and WOW still that's just....some disrespect. Wendy is HOW old and doing the whole "lets compare followers" bit? — Pokemon Coordinator Mary (@RibottoStudios) July 9, 2021

This is seriously DISRESPECTFUL... she doesn’t have a point in anything she said — Memoji Reacts (@MemojiReacts) July 9, 2021

I mean... why did she set it up like it was gonna be all comical, and then drop that bomb at the very end?! — MellifluousMemos (@MellifluousMemo) July 9, 2021

there’s something genuinely wrong with her — angel | in my rina bag (@minajrollins) July 9, 2021

Our expectations were already low Wendy but holy FUCK — Eli MorningStar⭐️ (@MorningstarEli) July 9, 2021

Like isn’t that kind of narcissistic? I mean she made his murder about her? Lol wtf? — sylvia🦇🎃🍁🌲✨ (@RavenCrow62068) July 9, 2021

Forget cancel culture...cancel Wendy Williams bruh. Wtf! Smh pic.twitter.com/TtrJR5JZ9o — TB2 (@tbtwotimes) July 8, 2021

At the time of the article, Wendy Williams was trending on Twitter under the entertainment section. Her clip has garnered over seven thousand tweets about her comments. A tweet depicting TikTok user kitarose_ has also been circulating in reaction to Wendy Williams's comments.

Williams, or any member of her team, has not come forward with any further comments about the situation.

