Is Pudgy the dog dead? Fans pay tribute to the "Owa Owa" TikTok star as owner confirms news of his passing

Famous TikTok dog Pudgy, aka Pudgy Woke, has passed away. His owner Malachy James announced the news on July 16th on his Instagram and newly made YouTube channel.

The chihuahua had garnered over 12 million followers on TikTok, and his latest video has been watched more than 9 million times. Pudgy was famous for making an "owa owa" sound, earning the nickname the "Owa Owa dog."

Pudgy was named after the dog from the Betty Boop movies, which Malachy James used to watch with his mum when he was a child. He adopted the dog after he was found roaming the streets after escaping an abusive home.

How did Pudgy, the Owa Owa Dog, die?

James posted a video on his YouTube channel titled "What happened to PudgyWoke," where he announced Pudgy's death and explained what had happened.

He revealed:

“I meet this guy who has his dog on a leash. He introduces me, and I introduced him to Pudgy. This guy wanted Pudgy to meet his dog. So I put Pudgy down, and I assumed they are about to just sniff each other. That’s what dogs usually do when they meet each other. This just wasn’t the case. This dog instantly attacked Pudgy, and I am fighting with this dog.”

Malachy James then revealed that Pudgy was then rushed to the animal hospital where he was told that the dog would need surgery which would cost $12,000 to $15,000. While the US-based family decided to cover the medical fees, the doctors informed that even if Pudgy went through the surgery, the chances for his survival are slim.

Malachy had to make the tough decision of putting his dog down as the family did not want it to go through any more pain.

Fans paid tribute to the beloved dog on Twitter and comments section on Instagram and YouTube. They were saddened to hear that Pudgy had to go through a painful death.

Ladies, gentleman, non binary friends.. pudgywoke the pretty dog has passed away, rest easy pal pic.twitter.com/xFgoHGxFWn — nny (@cgyoomw) July 16, 2021

I just found out pudgywoke died pic.twitter.com/1d7zl76PjM — Tee✨ (@ijustworkhurrr) July 17, 2021

Dear Pudgy’s owner, thank you so much for sharing Pudgy with us and helping all of us feel happy during our tough times. I hope for peace for you and your family ❤️ RIP Pudgywoke #owaowa #pudgywoke #pudgythedog #rippudgywoke #ripowaowa pic.twitter.com/L3kR3jClt2 — 🌸Faelyn Winters🌸 (@xfaewinters) July 16, 2021

NO IM SAD CUZ PUDGYWOKE IS NO LONGER WITH US. IM GONNA CRY😭😭😭😭😭😭 — ♧︎︎︎𝕣𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕫𝕚𝕟☘︎ (@5tqzo2g58rW8t0D) July 17, 2021

PUDGYWOKE THE OWA OWA DOG DIED pic.twitter.com/ETduSLFf8q — prdserin || sussy erin (@prdserin) July 17, 2021

rip pudgywoke :( may you owa owa freely in dog heaven — shane (@smjlubiano) July 17, 2021

pudgy woke died :/ pic.twitter.com/e3irADTb2Q — zoë|Lady Dimitrescu era (@fru1typ3bbl3ss) July 17, 2021

Malachy James also revealed in his video that he would make sure that Pudgy’s name lives forever and had planned merchandise for the popular dog. He announced that he would release Pudgy’s merch if fans wanted him to.

He also mentioned that posting videos on Pudgy’s account seemed wrong to him, so he would occasionally post a few videos.

Edited by Ravi Iyer