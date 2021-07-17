Nikki Phillippi returns to YouTube after tragic pet dog incident, and fans are livid

YouTuber Nikki Phillippi, best known for her family's lifestyle and religious YouTube content, announced her return to the platform after a hiatus following her dog incident.

For context, Nikki and her husband Dan revealed in a May YouTube video that they euthanized their family dog, Bowser, who displayed signs of aggression towards their son. Their decision to put the dog down was met with severe criticism from the online community, with many stating that the family could have re-homed the dog.

In a clip from her eighteen-minute video, Nikki Phillippi called others' judgment of their decision "inaccurate and jarring." She also stated that her "friends" watching the video would understand.

"I have gotten so many messages from those of you that believe us, support us, love us, don't want to burn us at the stake, I haven't even been able to read them all. So even though everyone saw on public display that a lot of people are very upset with us, did not agree with us, and then decide to tear into our 'character' online and twist a bunch of other things, even though that is a reality and has been crazy."

Nikki Phillippi's tentative comeback

The popular influencer uploaded the eighteen-minute video to YouTube on July 14th, and it has accumulated over 83K views. However, her comments were turned off for the video, and Phillippi also disabled the like to dislike ratio.

On her Instagram account, many of Nikki Phillippi's posts have comments turned off. Her most recent post, announcing her comeback to YouTube, had limited comments, many of which were positive for her return.

That has not stopped the online community from commenting on her recent video. Many Twitter users shared the overall negativity of Nikki Phillipi's video. Most pointed out her mentioning the loss of sponsorships following her video about her dog.

Some users on Twitter stated that the family had more options than to euthanize the dog.

One user commented:

"Friendly reminder she put her dog down for no reason."

Another user shared a petition for Nikki Phillippi's video to be demonetized. The petition has over 98K signatures at the time of writing.

Summary of @NikkiPhillippi’s new video!:

1. She doesnt regret killing her dog/gives more excuses as to why she HAD to kill her dog

2. She’s thankful for how much SUPPORT she got.

3. Screw the haters

4. She moved and it was harder than it should’ve been because of the “hate”



:( — QtPie420 (@sweetnzealous) July 15, 2021

Not @NikkiPhillippi trying to get sympathy about losing sponsorships after killing her dog.... okay.... — shan (@shannnoni) July 14, 2021

Nikki Phillippi is back on the Internet. Friendly reminder she put her dog down for no reason. https://t.co/wcDOGWzSoG pic.twitter.com/QzsHCzXFb4 — Jessica Fennen (@JessicaFennen) July 14, 2021

Instead of dog murderer, anti-vaxxer, and garbage person Nikki Phillippi coming back, being an adult and turning on comments - she played victim and promoted a patreon. She proved again that she's greedy and awful. — ✨Missy✨ (@serendipilious) July 15, 2021

I’m still confused on how the dog was so dangerous but could still be right next to your child for your photo op? @NikkiPhillippi — uhbrutal (@uhbrutal1) July 15, 2021

Does Nikki Phillippi really think saying Bowser was bad his whole life is justification for how they handled everything? cause to me it confirms that they had his whole life to address it, and didnt?? — Vanessa🌮 (@vanlouhou) July 15, 2021

How can you blame the "cancel culture" for losing your sponsorships and not your actions? Gabbie Hanna and Nikki Phillippi both only see themselves as the victims — sam (@immortalsxns) July 16, 2021

Dog killer Nikki Phillippi is back on YouTube as if anyone asked her to come back. Disgusting. — ✨Missy✨ (@serendipilious) July 14, 2021

oh okay so you felt "the shame of not wanting to make Bowser appear like a bad guy", but you didn't feel guilt for killing your dog? or, guilt for neglecting to get training for him?



Nikki Phillippi has some horrifically misplaced values. — AMHH (@helloah__) July 15, 2021

Nikki and her husband Dan have made no further comments on her tentative comeback to YouTube. Between her video in May and her most recent video, Nikki Phillippi has lost a total of thirty thousand subscribers on YouTube.

