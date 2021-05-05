Nikki Phillippi and husband Dan face severe backlash for putting down their dog, Bowser, instead of rehoming him

YouTuber Nikki Phillippi and her husband Dan have come in for severe backlash online after they recently revealed they were forced to "put down" their family dog Bowser after he attacked their infant son.

The popular influencer couple recently took to YouTube to share "sad news" with fans as they revealed precisely why they decided to end the life of their pet dog.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Nikki and Dan Phillippi describe why they put down their dog Bowser. They say Bowser bit their son, and Dan wanted to put down Bowser immediately like in the movie ‘Old Yeller.’ They said they couldn’t rehome dog because they had him for too long. pic.twitter.com/SzXfqbNs28 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 5, 2021

However, one particular statement of theirs has been perceived as highly insensitive, considering how they could have always opted for rehoming instead.

"In the moment I'm thinking, you know, I grew up with the movie 'Old Yeller,' and I wanted to pick Bowser up by the back of the neck and take him into the backyard and put him down right there."

Despite Dan and Nikki Phillippi's best attempts to explain why it was a necessary move, their decision to put down Bowser has led to severe criticism from the online community.

Internet slams Dan and Nikki Phillippi for putting down their pet dog Bowser

Throughout a 24-minute long video, Dan and Nikki Phillippi attempted to explain their decision behind putting down Bowser.

The former revealed that their pet dog always tended to exhibit an unbridled aggressive streak, which gradually took its toll upon them.

The last straw for them was when he recently attacked their infant son, Logan.

"On Friday, we had to put Bowser to sleep. This was not a decision we came to lightly. We've had Bowser for almost over a decade. For many years, for most of his life, he was an extremely dangerous animal outside the walls of my house, so he was definitely an outside animal I had to keep inside. We could have put Bowser down a long time ago. He's seriously injured a couple of other dogs. He's such a powerful animal that it's not good. It just got to a point where I have a son, and it didn't work out for them."

Nikki Phillippi also revealed that although they had considered the option of rehoming, they were reportedly advised against it by a member of the humane society:

"We contacted the humane society, and we had a long discussion with someone over there, and basically, she made it clear to us that rehoming Bowser was not an option as he had been with us from birth. Even if you rehome a dog, it is still your liability if the dog were to attack someone."

From revealing how there were several instances where they had to save Bowser from himself to finally deciding to put him down, the video provided a poignant glimpse into the personal lives of Dan and Nikki Phillippi.

However, their justification for putting Bowser down seems to have touched upon a raw nerve with the online community, who called them out on the grounds of basic ethical morality.

Another person said “Your dog bit your son so you put him to sleep? I don’t understand why rehoming was not an option? Nikki I’m so disturbed by this choice.” pic.twitter.com/y82uAGSwuU — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 5, 2021

this is heartbreaking. god some people don’t deserve animals. — al (@capresesaIad) May 5, 2021

This is 100% her fault if you have pets with kids you have to monitor them closely if your dog is not used to them. gross — Chennyn (@nipplelickercow) May 5, 2021

So they made a video about it, and someone who watched it said the husband wanted to grab the dog by the neck, take him to the backyard, and out him down right there. Holy sh*t, these people never deserve another dog ever again.... They are not okay enough for that responsibility — 💗✨ Heart filled with Bughead✨💗 (@Bugheadsbeanie) May 5, 2021

they clearly didn't even try rehoming him, they just assumed he won't get rehomed. — 🟥 Morockan 🟩 (@iamdaisybloom) May 5, 2021

"I wanted to take him by the neck put him down like in Old Yeller"

who's gonna tell em that in Old Yeller the dog had fucking rabies and THERE WAS NO OTHER CHOICE but to put him down and that the kid DIDN'T WANT TO DO IT?

he makes it sound like this was his CHANCE to kill it. — Pokemon Coordinator Mary (@RibottoStudios) May 5, 2021

On today’s episode of influencers are the real pandemic...@NikkiPhillippi puts down her dog for biting her kid but not before she has a photoshoot with the dog inches away from the kid the dog allegedly bit and needs to be put down for. Fuck you. pic.twitter.com/31NDdEjCiG — kerrigan (@kerrdaniels729) May 4, 2021

My heart is with Dan having to put his dog down and I always supported #NIKKIPHILLIPPI but I cannot be okay with someone KILLING their pet. YOU ARE NOT GOD!!! You killed a pet that grew up with you, it’s a baby you raised and because things got too hard you killed him. — jasmine? (@Jasziiey) May 4, 2021

i never comment on youtuber's stupidity but when it comes to being so ignorant that you get a dog known for being dangerous + you decide to have children either way + you decide to put him down because he was being aggressive??? like nikki phillippi how irresponsible can you be?? — di ☆彡 (@delicature) May 4, 2021

How does this count as a “loss” when she chose to put her *healthy* dog down??? Again, fuck you Nikki Phillippi pic.twitter.com/ixLbAZyTyi — ~𝓐𝓷𝓭𝔂~ 💛 (@piscesopinion) May 5, 2021

@NikkiPhillippi And Dan made a bunch of excuses in their video. I highly doubt @HumaneSociety in Nashville told you the only option was to euthanize him. I am so sick over this. It’s always the people you least expect to do something like this. @peta — Jessica (@ilve2sing) May 4, 2021

This is some weird narcissistic pity party bullshit...you didn’t have to grieve...you literally made the decision to do it instead of find a better home for him. @NikkiPhillippi @peta pic.twitter.com/2BwU8OFwgn — kerrigan (@kerrdaniels729) May 4, 2021

With dissent on the verge of reaching incendiary levels online, Dan and Nikki Phillippi's controversial decision to euthanize their pet dog continues to come under intense scrutiny from the online community.