How do you get a dog in Roblox Adopt Me?

Dogs are some of the most beloved pets in the world and Roblox Adopt Me is no different.

They are known as a man's best friend and that translates into Roblox Adopt Me as well. In the game, it can be cared for, trained, dressed up, and also interact with your friend's pets.

There are a few ways to obtain a dog in Roblox Adopt Me: one is free and the other costs in-game bucks. Hatching a dog is not a guarantee in the game, however.

Roblox: How to get a dog in Adopt Me

Image via Roblox Corporation

The first way to get a dog in Roblox Adopt Me is with a Starter Egg. The Starter Egg is a free and common egg given to every Roblox Adopt Me player the first time they enter a server.

Players can collect this Egg by going to the Nursery and speaking with Sir Woofington. Once the Starter Egg is obtained, it cannot be traded, and will only hatch a dog or a cat.

This gives players a 50/50 chance at getting a dog once they start their Roblox Adopt Me journey. Even if players get a cat, there are some other methods to get a dog.

we added some new icons to the bucks buying window!! look at those cuties 🥰 pic.twitter.com/stCnpqY7w3 — Adopt Me! (@PlayAdoptMe) June 24, 2021

For $350 in Roblox Adopt Me, you can get your hands on a Cracked Egg. It can be bought at the nursery with a 45% chance of hatching a common pet. You may also hatch a buffalo, cat, or otter from the Cracked Egg.

The $750 Pet Egg is a rare egg also purchased in the Nursery. It has a higher rate of hatching uncommon pets though, with only a 20% chance of a common pet emerging from it.

Trading my adopt me inventory for new set! Or the diamond if you want all the total is 80k cuz the neon dog are traded. NGF sorry try to collect proof <3 #Roblox #royalehigh #Adoptmetrades #adoptme pic.twitter.com/M2s00bJQ4A — yuno my beloved :p (@skyynayy) June 22, 2021

If players don't get a dog in their Starter Egg, purchasing another egg or trading with another Roblox Adopt Me player is the only way to own one. Thankfully, dogs are fairly common among the player base.

If asked nicely, there is always another player with a dog who will trade it for next to nothing. Otherwise, it is advised to keep spending those bucks in Roblox Adopt Me until a dog hatches.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul