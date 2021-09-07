How did Michael K. Williams get his face scar? All about "The Wire" star as he dies at 54

Michael K. Williams passed away at the age of 54. The actor was found dead in his New York apartment on Monday, 6 September 2021. As per sources, he reportedly died due to a suspected drug overdose.

The news of his death was confirmed by his PR representative, Marianna Shafran:

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this insurmountable loss.”

Michael K. Williams was best known for his role as Omar Little in the popular HBO series The Wire. The network also issued an official statement about the actor's passing:

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for more than 20 years. While the world is aware of his immense talents as an artist, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him. We send our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss.”

According to the New York Post, Michael K. Williams was discovered lying face-down in an unconscious state in his living room. Authorities reportedly found heroin on his kitchen table. Police told the outlet that his apartment was in order and no foul-play or signs of forced entry were visible.

The Emmy nominated artist has contributed to several HBO shows over the years. He stood out with his distinct face scar, the result of an incident that occurred during his 25th birthday. The actor later credited the same scar behind his success.

During a 2014 interview with NPR, Michael K. Williams mentioned that the injury happened at a time when he was working as a dancer on music videos. However, he shared that the scar made him eligible to be cast as an actor:

“Things changed immediately after that. Directors didn’t want me to just dance in the videos anymore. They wanted me to act out these thug roles, you know, like — ‘Mike, roll these — roll these dice in this video. Have this fight in this video.’ I was like, ‘All right.'”

Michael K. Williams further recalled the incident that took place during his birthday party and left him scarred for life:

“I saw that two of my other friends were being surrounded by some dudes who I didn’t know. And it looked like they were about to get jumped. And I said, ‘Yo, I’m ready to leave. Let’s go back. I’m going to go back home now.' This one dude kept pacing behind me. He kept like, you know, like sucking his teeth, and I’m looking — I’m like, ‘Yo — so what’s up dude? Yo bro, what’s your problem?' And the dude wiped his hand across his mouth and just what I thought appeared to be — smacked me, but what he did was he spit a razor.”

The stranger attacked the actor with a razor, cutting him across the face:

“He was positioning the razor in his mouth to get between his middle finger and his ring finger, and then he just went — swiped me down my face, and this cut my face. It was actually the first hit of the fight. So we managed to escape with our lives, barely, that night.”

Legendary rapper Tupac Shakur noticed Michael K. Williams due to his facial scar and cast him to play the role of his brother in the 1996 film Bullet. The character brought him under the limelight and made him bag other memorable roles during his career.

A glance into Michael K. Williams' life and legacy

Michael K. Williams was a critically acclaimed actor and dancer (Image via Getty Images)

Michael K. Williams was born on 2 November 1966, in Brooklyn. He began his acting career after enrolling at the National Black Theatre in New York. He was also a phenomenal street dancer. His first work as a dancer was with singer Kym Sims.

He went on to work as a dancer in music videos and toured with prominent artists like Madonna and George Michael. Following his breakthrough role as High Top in Tupac's Bullet, he gained worldwide recognition as Omar Little in The Wire.

Michael K. Williams also received critical acclaim for playing Albert "Chalky" White in HBO's Boardwalk Empire and Jack Gee in the HBO biopic telefilm Bessie.

Michael K. Williams was also known for his roles in Law & Order, Alias, Six Degrees, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Boston Legal, The Sopranos, Third Watch and Human Giant.

He also played supporting roles in other films and TV shows like Gone Baby Gone, 12 Years a Slave, When We Rise, When They See Us, The Road, Hap and Leonard, Life During Wartime, Community, Lovecraft Country and The Red Sea Diving Resort.

Michael K. Williams received five Primetime Emmy Nominations throughout his career. He also served as the American Civil Liberties Union celebrity ambassador for the Campaign for Smart Justice. In 2008, former U.S. President Barack Obama called The Wire his favorite show and Omar Little his favorite character.

The 100% Pure Love choreographer suffered from addiction issues. He was vocal about his struggle with drugs and even underwent therapy. Unfortunately, he passed away due to an alleged overdose.

Michael K. Williams will be deeply missed by family, friends and colleagues alike. His contribution to the film and television industry will be remembered and his legacy will always be cherished.

