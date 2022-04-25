Accupril recall 2022: Pfizer blood pressure recall explained amid fears over carcinogen levels

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer is recalling five batches of its hypertension medication Accupril after it was discovered to contain high leves of chemicals that might cause cancer.

The recall comes after studies, which analyzed five batches of tablets with 90 bottles each, discovered that samples of the medicine contained elevated amounts of nitrosamine, a cancer-causing chemical.

Pfizer claims that those bottles may have been broken into smaller prescriptions and has requested any doctor or pharmacist who interacted with the shipments in issue to contact them immediately.

"Pfizer places the utmost emphasis on patient safety and product quality at every step in the manufacturing and supply chain process. Pfizer has notified direct consignees by letter to arrange for return of any recalled product."

According to a Pfizer press statement, the medications were supplied in the United States and Puerto Rico between December 2019 and April 2022. The company labeled the recall as "voluntary" in its statement.

The bottles come with 90 pills and are prescribed in 10mg, 20mg, and 40mg increments. The number of pills per bottle can be broken down into smaller amounts.

Pfizer has also issued a recall in Canada

Aldous J Pennyfarthing "Pedal or Perish" @AJPennyfarthing Pfizer Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Lots of ACCUPRIL (Quinapril HCl) Due to N-Nitroso-Quinapril Content | FDA Hey, you got peanut butter, erm, carcinogenic materials in my heart meds?! 🤯How does this happen?Pfizer Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Lots of ACCUPRIL(Quinapril HCl) Due to N-Nitroso-Quinapril Content | FDA fda.gov/safety/recalls… Hey, you got peanut butter, erm, carcinogenic materials in my heart meds?! 🤯How does this happen? 👉Pfizer Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Lots of ACCUPRIL® (Quinapril HCl) Due to N-Nitroso-Quinapril Content | FDA fda.gov/safety/recalls…

Pfizer has already announced a similar recall in Canada when the same impurity was found to be beyond permissible limits.

According to a Canadian government statement, those who consume nitrosamine at a permissible amount or below are "not expected to have an increased risk of cancer."

In issuing the recall, the firm stated that it has received no reports of specific instances using the medicine. The company also stated that there is no imminent danger to individuals who are currently taking the medication.

Nitrosamines are found in a variety of foods, including smoked and cured meats, as well as dairy products. Long-term exposure over recommended limits, however, may raise the risk of cancer.

Mani Subramanian Veeramani (#AskRealtorMani) @AskRealtorMani



April 23, 2022 8:17 AMPfizer said there was no immediate risk to patients taking Accupril tablets.



bit.ly/3EFNONJ Pfizer recalls some batches of blood pressure drug over carcinogen presenceApril 23, 2022 8:17 AMPfizer said there was no immediate risk to patients taking Accupril tablets. Pfizer recalls some batches of blood pressure drug over carcinogen presenceApril 23, 2022 8:17 AMPfizer said there was no immediate risk to patients taking Accupril tablets.bit.ly/3EFNONJ https://t.co/4B9m1MlEBC

Accupril works by reducing the substances that cause blood vessels to constrict. This improves blood flow and helps the heart to perform more efficiently.

Muscle and joint soreness, sensitivity to light, a dry cough, and dizziness are frequent adverse effects of the medication.

According to Clinical Calculators, there were 1.3 million active Accupril prescriptions in the United States in 2019.

WebMD @WebMD DRUG RECALL ALER : Drug giant Pfizer is voluntarily recalling some high blood pressure medications due to unacceptable levels of a potential carcinogen, the company announced. DRUG RECALL ALER: Drug giant Pfizer is voluntarily recalling some high blood pressure medications due to unacceptable levels of a potential carcinogen, the company announced. wb.md/3JtlIqG 🚨DRUG RECALL ALER🚨: Drug giant Pfizer is voluntarily recalling some high blood pressure medications due to unacceptable levels of a potential carcinogen, the company announced. wb.md/3JtlIqG https://t.co/1YopoubObC

This is the company's second recall in six weeks, after the recall of the blood pressure medication Accuretic in early March due to possible accelerated levels of nitrosamine.

According to an FDA statement on the recall, people who are using this medicine should check with their healthcare practitioner or pharmacist to see if they have the impacted product.

Patients who have the impacted product should call Sedgwick at 888-345-0481 (Monday -Friday 8.00 am - 5.00 pm ET) for information on how to return it and get refund for the cost.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia