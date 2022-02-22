What type of Cancer did Nightbirde have? Tributes pour in as AGT star dies aged 31

On Sunday, February 20, 2022, America's Got Talent singer Jane Marczewski, aka Nightbirde, passed away at the age of 31. The news of her demise was shared to TMZ by an insider source.

The late singer had been receiving treatment for several months. However, her cancer had reportedly spread to multiple organs, including her lungs, spine, and liver. She was one of the most renowned participants of the 16th season of America's Got Talent before leaving the show in August last year following complications with her health.

Pop Crave @PopCrave Jane Marczewski, the singer known as Nightbirde, has sadly passed away of breast cancer at the age of 31.



The singer appeared on America’s Got Talent last year where she shared her story and inspired millions. Jane Marczewski, the singer known as Nightbirde, has sadly passed away of breast cancer at the age of 31.The singer appeared on America’s Got Talent last year where she shared her story and inspired millions. https://t.co/MNRkIgkgju

Marczewski fought cancer for over four years following her diagnosis in 2017.

AGT star Nightbirde's tragic bout with cancer

In 2017, Jane Marczewski was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. Following her diagnosis, Nightbirde underwent chemotherapy, and in July 2018, the singer-songwriter was declared cancer-free.

After beating cancer for the first time, the Ohio native, who had been involved with songwriting since the age of six, returned to music. A few months later, in March 2019, Marczewski released her first single, Girl in a Bubble, under her stage name. Later in April of that year, she returned to live performances after years of hiatus.

Her cancer returned in 2019 when Marczewski was told that she only had three to six months to live. However, a year later, further diagnosis declared her cancer-free. After her audition for AGT aired last year, she told NBC4i.com that her cancer had recurred.

At the time, the cancer had metastasized to her other organs. During her auditions, Marczewski shared that she had a "2% chance of survival, but 2% is not 0%."

In February 2020, Jane Marczewski moved to LA after she separated from her husband. She took to her Instagram and stated in a post,

"This time around with cancer, it's the toughest battle I've ever fought. Bright days are ahead for me—thank you for investing in them."

Condolences rush in following the unfortunate demise of Nightbirde

After news of her demise was shared online, AGT judge Howie Mandel paid his tribute to the late participant on Twitter. Mandel referred to Jane Marczewski as "a bright inspirational light."

Following Mandel's tweet, AGT judge Heidi Klum shared a photo of Marczewski on her Instagram story. AGT host Terry Crews also paid his condolences to Nightbirde's family and associates.

Howie Mandel @howiemandel @_nightbirde was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives.we must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her. @_nightbirde was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives.we must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her.

Heidi Klum's Instagram story for the late AGT singer (Image via heidiklum/Instagram)

Val Amiel @valvestil 🏼 (Photo not mine) She used her “2% chance of survival” by living her best life and inspiring millions. Rest in power, @_nightbirde 🏼 (Photo not mine) She used her “2% chance of survival” by living her best life and inspiring millions. Rest in power, @_nightbirde. 😔✊🏼 (Photo not mine) https://t.co/YTPady9VEH

She was a ray of sunshine to millions around the world & will be terribly missed.



Rest well Jane. 🕊 America's got talent's inspirational singer @_nightbirde has passed on.She was a ray of sunshine to millions around the world & will be terribly missed.Rest well Jane. 🕊 America's got talent's inspirational singer @_nightbirde has passed on.She was a ray of sunshine to millions around the world & will be terribly missed. Rest well Jane. 🕊 https://t.co/cSnKwteDdJ

Christopher C. Cuomo @ChrisCuomo

beautiful friend. @_nightbirde was a gift. To me to you to us. She showed strength despite weakness...she worshiped the present ability to love and be loved. I will live her lesson best I can. Rest in peace,beautiful friend. #nightbirde @_nightbirde was a gift. To me to you to us. She showed strength despite weakness...she worshiped the present ability to love and be loved. I will live her lesson best I can. Rest in peace,beautiful friend. #nightbirde

Natalie Comer @ncomernews

The most genuine, talented and strongest person I’ve been blessed to meet.

Thank you for sharing your story with me. May you Rest In Peace 🕊 Nightbirde. Jane Marczewski.The most genuine, talented and strongest person I’ve been blessed to meet.Thank you for sharing your story with me. May you Rest In Peace Nightbirde. Jane Marczewski. The most genuine, talented and strongest person I’ve been blessed to meet. Thank you for sharing your story with me. May you Rest In Peace ❤️🕊 https://t.co/vs3twAukRg

Steve Spickenreuther @Pappy2000 She gave more at 2% than most give at 100. She is an inspiration that if you truly believe in miracles, all you you need to do is look at the number of tweets. Go fly high with the angels. #Nightbirde She gave more at 2% than most give at 100. She is an inspiration that if you truly believe in miracles, all you you need to do is look at the number of tweets. Go fly high with the angels. #Nightbirde

Meanwhile, a plethora of AGT viewers took to their social media to pay their tributes to the late star. Numerous tweets recognized her as a beacon of inspiration for others. Several of her followers acknowledged her legacy by posting her quotes from the show.

