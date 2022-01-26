What is Epithelioid Angiomyolipoma? Tributes pour in as YouTuber Melanie Ham dies aged 36

Melanie Ham, best known for her crochet and sewing tutorials on YouTube, has passed away at 36. Her husband Robert Ham took to Instagram on January 12 to share the news. The mother-of-two died nine days before the couple’s 16th anniversary.

In May 2020, the self-proclaimed craft lover shared that she was diagnosed with epithelioid angiomyolipoma. She added that it was a “very, very rare” type of cancer. She said that the symptoms were unpredictable as well.

Her husband shared in a heartfelt tribute:

More about Melanie Ham’s diagnosis

According to Hopkins Medicine, epithelioid angiomyolipoma is a type of cancer that attacks the muscles, fat, and inner layers of bones.

According to the YouTuber’s health update on her blog in October 2021, she shared that she went through surgery in May last year to become tumor-free. Though the procedure seemed to be a success, Ham developed new symptoms five weeks later.

Melanie Ham then went through a “harsher chemo regimen”. She wrote in her blog:

“So in June, I started a drug combo that made my hair fall out and have some of the “chemo” side effects I had so far been able to avoid.”

However, the chemo treatments were not helping, leading to the cancer progressing.

She added that she switched medications in August, which she was receiving every two weeks.

Followers have taken to social media, paying tribute to the late YouTuber.

One said:

“I’m so sorry for your terrible loss. What a wonderful person. I’m one of her many followers and am heartbroken for you all. I’m sending much love and prayers for you to find peace in the loss of your beautiful wife and mother.”

Another added:

“I’m so sorry Rob. Praying for you and your family. It was an honor to have you guys as neighbors.”

A comment read:

“Rob my heart is truly breaking for you and your family. She was so lovely. Praying for you and the kids.” -@lizohlee

Emmy MW🇨🇦🧡 @emmylou_mw Anyone who crafts would know her. Such an amazing lady who taught so many to crochet, sew and quilt. RIP I just found out Melanie Ham passed awayAnyone who crafts would know her. Such an amazing lady who taught so many to crochet, sew and quilt. RIP I just found out Melanie Ham passed away😥 Anyone who crafts would know her. Such an amazing lady who taught so many to crochet, sew and quilt. RIP https://t.co/Ptgt7R36qR

🍄 Screaming Meemies 🍄 @speckledyarn I'm going to miss Melanie Ham. She seemed like such a sweet person and full of light. I made my first complicated crochet project from a tutorial of hers. The first thing I made after making 3 or 4 scarves. A zipper pouch. I'm going to miss Melanie Ham. She seemed like such a sweet person and full of light. I made my first complicated crochet project from a tutorial of hers. The first thing I made after making 3 or 4 scarves. A zipper pouch. https://t.co/aH9KYqmJ9R

“cancel student debt” Mercer @labspaz I don’t know how to properly mourn. Melanie Ham from YouTube passed away. She is the person that showed me how to sew a zippered pouch and got me into trying quilting. My first quilt was made with her “your first quilt” video. I am spiritually sad. I don’t know how to properly mourn. Melanie Ham from YouTube passed away. She is the person that showed me how to sew a zippered pouch and got me into trying quilting. My first quilt was made with her “your first quilt” video. I am spiritually sad. 😞

YarnOnTheTyne @YarnOnTheTyne

I love her videos, I would highly recommended them.

RIP Melanie Ham, Thank you

Lots of love. I am very sad to hear that Melanie Ham passed away. A beautiful woman, with amazing talents, and a fabulous teacher. Her videos have inspired many people to take up crochet, quilting.I love her videos, I would highly recommended them.RIP Melanie Ham, Thank youLots of love. I am very sad to hear that Melanie Ham passed away. A beautiful woman, with amazing talents, and a fabulous teacher. Her videos have inspired many people to take up crochet, quilting.I love her videos, I would highly recommended them.RIP Melanie Ham, Thank you Lots of love. ❤

annie! @ananallama I watched her videos when I was younger to learn how to crochet and sew. she was pivotal to my growth in crocheting heartbroken to hear about melanie ham’s passingI watched her videos when I was younger to learn how to crochet and sew. she was pivotal to my growth in crocheting heartbroken to hear about melanie ham’s passing 💔 I watched her videos when I was younger to learn how to crochet and sew. she was pivotal to my growth in crocheting 😭

Melanie Ham had amassed over 811K subscribers on her YouTube channel. Her last video was uploaded eight months ago.

Also Read Article Continues below

On January 29 at 11 am, a memorial will be held at the Crossroads Community Church in Valencia, California. The event will also be live-streamed through this link.

Edited by Ravi Iyer