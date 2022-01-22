What is a spontaneous splenic artery rupture? Breck Denny's cause of death explored as Ratched star dies aged 34 

Actor-writer Breck Denny Jr has died at the age of 34. The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" alum passed away on January 17 from a splenic artery rupture. He was residing in Santa Barbara, California, at the time of the occurrence.

Breck Denny graduated with a bachelor's degree in creative writing from New York University in 2011. He joined The Groundlings Theatre School in 2013 and then took part in 'The Groundlings' Sunday Company, where he performed comedic sketches weekly. Since then, he mostly spent his time in New York City and Cleveland.

The Groundlings shared a tribute post on their official Instagram page. They said:

“This is a hard post, an awful devastating post to make. We lost one of our cast members, our brother. The talented funny insanely unique Breck Denny. We will miss you so much but you are our family forever. Ohana means family. 💔 Rest In Peace Do-Man.”

How did Breck Denny Jr die?

The actor suffered a life-threatening splenic rupture. NCBI states that it is a rare condition often "secondary to underlying pathological conditions." The fractures may occur through infections, hematological malignancies, local inflammatory disorders and sarcoidosis. Other symptoms can lead to the condition as well.

The performer has built his acting resume through the years. He has appeared in Heels, Ratched and Dead To Me. The actor also starred in a short film called The Last Piece. His most recent work was on The Shrink Next Door, in which he played alongside Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd.

Many of the actor's fans and peers paid tribute to him on social media. A few read:

"Oh my gosh, that’s heartbreaking" - @jillianbell

"Heartbreaking. What a talent. Loved watching Breck perform over the years. He made me laugh. Every time. Sending love to his friends and family and Sunday Company, which is both those things" - @kielkennedy

"Was so sorry to hear about this. He was such a kind, amazing, & talented person. Sending love to his loved ones, including you guys." - @alyisayif

Dee Hanson @DeeHansonTweets Devistating news about Breck Denny. He was a brilliant comedian and extraordinary talent. I only worked with him very briefly but that's all it took to sense how incredible he was. My heart goes out to his friends and family. Devistating news about Breck Denny. He was a brilliant comedian and extraordinary talent. I only worked with him very briefly but that's all it took to sense how incredible he was. My heart goes out to his friends and family. 🙏💕

Jesse Macht Music @JesseMachtMusic We lost a spotlight amongst friends this week in #BreckDenny I had only just started to get to know him, and then seeing him @groundlings & feeling he was the next in line to follow tradition of grounded funny men like Akroyd, Candy, Hartman. He put a smile on everyone’s face… We lost a spotlight amongst friends this week in #BreckDenny I had only just started to get to know him, and then seeing him @groundlings & feeling he was the next in line to follow tradition of grounded funny men like Akroyd, Candy, Hartman. He put a smile on everyone’s face…

Chris Reed @Chrisreed619 Man, I wish everyone could’ve met Breck Denny. Im gonna miss talking about sea shanties with him real bad. Man, I wish everyone could’ve met Breck Denny. Im gonna miss talking about sea shanties with him real bad.

The actor was engaged to Emily Levitan. She works as the director of an original series on Netflix. The couple announced their engagement in July last year. Zola Wedding Registry read that the two were set to marry on April 30.

Also Read Article Continues below

Deadline reported that Breck Denny Jr is survived by his parents, Robert and Ninna, and his sisters, Liza, Carter and Louise.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar