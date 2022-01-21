Who is Emily Shah? All about 'The Royal Treatment' star Mena Massoud's girlfriend

Canadian actor Mena Massoud has been in the news lately because of his newest movie The Royal Treatment.

In the film, the 30-year-old actor plays the role of Prince Thomas who is getting ready for an arranged marriage. However, things take a wild turn when he comes across New York-based hairstylist Izzy, leading to some romantic adventures.

On the personal front, the actor, who rose to fame with his role as Aladdin in Disney's film of the same name, is currently dating actress Emily Shah. Massoud regularly shares pictures and videos with Shah on his Instagram handle.

Who is Mena Massoud's girlfriend Emily Shah?

Born on December 4, 1994, Emily Shah is the daughter of Bollywood film producer Prashant Shah. In 2014, Shah became the youngest contestant to be crowned Miss New Jersey USA.

As for her education, she is a graduate of California State University with a degree in Entertainment Media Management. Shah also studied theater art at Lee Strasberg's Institute of Film and Theater.

Emily Shah is a trained actress from Madhumati Film and Dance Academy in Mumbai as well as the New York Film Academy. On top of that, she has trained in acting styles of both Bollywood and Hollywood.

The actress starred in Fortune Defies Death in 2018 and was the lead in Jungle Cry in 2019, both major projects. Jungle Cry is based on a true story about the Junior Indian Rugby team and their World Cup win where Shah portrayed the psychotherapist, Roshni Thakkar. Along with starring in the movie, she also served as the film's executive producer.

Previously, Emily worked as a stunt director assistant on Captain America 2 and Clint Eastwood's Jersey Boys, as well as on the stunt team on Run all Night and Fast & Furious 7.

Shah also works for many charitable foundations like Make-A-Wish Foundation, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Kessler Foundation, Susan G. Komen, Joyful Heart Foundation, Becca's Closet, End Polio with Rotary, and the Alicia Rose Victorious Foundation among others.

Emily Shah is fluent in English, Gujarati, and Hindi. It is not known when she and Mena Massoud started dating. She is very active on her Instagram page and frequently posts pictures and videos while hanging out with Massoud.

