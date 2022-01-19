Yeonwoo joins cast of MBC's 'Gold Spoon' after BTOB's Yook Sung-jae and DIA's Jung Chae-yeon

Actress Yeonwoo has been cast in the lead role of MBC's upcoming series Gold Spoon. The cast confirmed so far includes BTOB's Sung-jae and DIA's Jung Chae-yeon, among others, with the show set to air in the second half of 2022.

Gold Spoon, which is based on a popular webtoon series of the same name, is a fantasy adventure narrative about a young man who is born into an impoverished family. Seung-cheon, the main lead, feels it is a god-given opportunity that he must act on.

With only three opportunities to change his mind, Seung-cheon must choose between his two possible futures. The drama revolves around contradicting choices between money and family, and how the main lead moves through life while deciding which of his two possible futures is worth keeping.

Yeonwoo is set to play Oh Yeo-jin

Yeonwoo has been cast as Oh Yeo-jin, a young woman born into a wealthy and renowned family. Born Lee Da-bin, Yeonwoo used to be a part of the popular K-pop group Momoland. Since departing the group in November 2019, she has since acted in television dramas like Pegasus Market (2019), Touch (2020), and Cheat on Me If You Can (2020).

In November 2021, it was confirmed that BTOB’s Yook Sung-jae would be playing Lee Seung-cheon, the main lead. Lee Seung-cheon is a student who dreams of changing his life with the 'Golden Spoon.' He was nominated for the role by several fan organizations.

Sung-jae has starred in popular dramas such as Monstar (2013), Reply 1994 (2013), Plus Nine Boys (2014), The Village: Achiara's Secret (2015), Who Are You: School 2015 (2015), and Goblin (2016).

The show will be directed by Song Hyun-wook, who has previously worked on hits like The King's Affection and Beauty Inside. Production will be handled by Samhwa Networks, the company behind series like The Fiery Priest, Dr. Romantic 2, and Now We Are Breaking Up, as well as Studio N, the firm behind Strangers from Hell, True Beauty, Sweet Home, and Yumi's Cells.

