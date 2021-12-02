BTOB's Yook Sungjae confirmed as lead for upcoming drama 'The Golden Spoon'

BTOB's Yook Sungjae is back on screen! Much to his fans' delight, he has snagged the lead role for the upcoming drama, 'The Golden Spoon.' In what is expected to be his acting debut post his military discharge, Sungjae will reportedly play the role of Lee Seung-cheon, a poor boy who comes across a mysterious golden spoon that allows him to switch his fate with one of his well-off friends.

The show, which is expected to be released in 2022, raises questions about whether one can choose between money, family and what will bring forward true happiness.

Yook Sungjae is a known face of the K-pop industry. Apart from being part of BTOB, the fellow K-pop star is a talented actor, singer, songwriter and MC. He is also part of BTOB's sub-unit, BTOB Blue. Before enlisting into the military, he also released his very first solo album on March 2, 2020.

Many fans were eager to see their K-pop on the screens as certain fan communities pegged the actor to be perfect for his upcoming role.

Fans thrilled to see BTOB's Yook Sungjae back in action

Netizens from various parts of the world took to Twitter to express their excitement about the K-Pop star's return to the screen.

liza ⛅ @sojusaram woke up to the news of Yook Sungjae's new drama 💗 my man is back!! ever since the rumor of him getting the lead in Golden Spoon came out, I started reading the webtoon and I'm loving it so farrr woke up to the news of Yook Sungjae's new drama 💗 my man is back!! ever since the rumor of him getting the lead in Golden Spoon came out, I started reading the webtoon and I'm loving it so farrr

Loey's Month @suho_silk Yook Sungjae in new drama!!!!!! Yook Sungjae in new drama!!!!!!

PAY • Melo 🦊 @melodaisyyy_ If not for Who are you: School 2015 drama, I would not have known Actor Yook Sungjae. I am so excited for your new drama!!! If not for Who are you: School 2015 drama, I would not have known Actor Yook Sungjae. I am so excited for your new drama!!! https://t.co/JMPAHVpIMl

SUNGJAE NEW DRAMA!!! 💙 @b2bhypewoman



Nevertheless, ACTOR YOOK SUNGJAE IS BACK!!! I repeat, ACTOR YOOK SUNGJAE IS BACK Y'ALL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

#비투비 #BTOB @OFFICIALBTOB What do you mean we all have to wait for at least 7 months before Sungjae's comeback drama airs?Nevertheless, ACTOR YOOK SUNGJAE IS BACK!!! I repeat, ACTOR YOOK SUNGJAE IS BACK Y'ALL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! What do you mean we all have to wait for at least 7 months before Sungjae's comeback drama airs?Nevertheless, ACTOR YOOK SUNGJAE IS BACK!!! I repeat, ACTOR YOOK SUNGJAE IS BACK Y'ALL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!#비투비 #BTOB @OFFICIALBTOB

Sya 💙 @withchangsub My fav thing about Yook's new drama is the story really focus on main lead. So we can see Yook Sungjae's face every minute in every episode 😍🥰 My fav thing about Yook's new drama is the story really focus on main lead. So we can see Yook Sungjae's face every minute in every episode 😍🥰

While this role might be Sungjae's acting debut post his discharge, it won't be his first stint in the industry. He's made his appearances in various popular dramas, including like 'Who Are You: School 2015,' 'Goblin: The Lonely & Great Guardian' (2016), and Mystic Pop-up Bar’ (2020).

Despite appearing on the big screen, the fellow K-pop idol is very much an active member of one of South Korea's most popular boy-bands, BTOB. Currently managed by CUBE Entertainment, BTOB consists of six members - Seo Eun-kwang, Lee Min-hyuk, Lee Chang-sub, Im Hyun-sik, Peniel Shin and Yook Sungjae.

They originally debuted in 2012 as a seven-member band with Jung Illhoon; he left the band in December 2020 as he was an active member in a drugirelated investigation.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia