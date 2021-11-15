BTOB’s Yook Sungjae and Hyunsik greet fans on Instagram after getting discharged from the military

On November 14, BTOB’s Yook Sungjae and Hyunsik made their long-awaited return to the K-pop world. Both members enlisted on May 11, 2020, promising to return soon. As the duo returned, they greeted their fans, who are better known as Melodys, on Instagram. Sungjae uploaded a smiling selca while Hyunsik penned a heartfelt letter to their respective personal Instagram accounts.

“Let’s fly together” - BTOB’s Hyunsik on his return from the military with Yook Sungjae

November 14 was filled with celebrations as the iconic ballad group BTOB’s two members, Yook Sungjae and Hyunsik, were announced to be officially discharged from their service to the country. The members were chosen as part of the military band, with Sungjae undergoing five weeks of basic military training.

Sungjae uploaded a selca, captioning it “D-Day”. He had previously informed fans of his early discharge. Under the current COVID-19 protocols, soldiers are not required to return to the unit after their last vacation.

Meanwhile, Hyunsik shared a handwritten, emotional letter on his Instagram, expressing his love for his fans. He talked about the connection between the group and the fans. He then thanked them for waiting for him all this while and promised to work harder. He ended it with an adorable message.

Fans can read the complete English translation below (from Soompi):

“Dear Melody,

"Hello, this is Hyunsik. How have you been? Just like I promised before I left, I have returned well and in good health. I really missed you! I’ve been thinking and waiting for the day that Melody and BTOB would meet again, and now the moment I dreamed of has finally arrived. It took longer than I thought, but it’s a meeting that is more beautiful because we waited.

"Thank you again and again for waiting. It is really difficult to express my feelings for Melody and all the things I want to say in a few words. For Melodies who waited for me for a long time, I will work hard to express my sincere feelings to them for a long time.

"Let’s fly together while looking in the same direction and going at the same pace.”

Along with the message, Yook Sungjae and Hyunsik even hosted a Vlive together with the rest of the members.

BTOB's Yook Sungjae has been active as both an idol and an actor. He has been a part of multiple classic dramas, cementing his status as a famous K-drama actor. Reply 1994, Who Are You: School 2015, Guardian, and Mystic Pop-Up Bar are some of his notable series.

With BTOB’s Yook Sungjae and Hyunsik getting discharged from the military, no other members are officially left to serve in the military. As a Korean-American member, Peniel is not mandated to enlist in the South Korean military as he has a US citizenship.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, BTOB will appear with all its members for the first time in years on KBS Kool FM’s BiKiRa (BTOB Kiss The Radio) on November 18, 2021.

Edited by Prem Deshpande