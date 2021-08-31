Yeonwoo's agency issues a statement regarding Lee Min Ho dating rumor

Former MOMOLAND member, Yeonwoo's agency released a statement denying Dispatch's dating rumors on August 31, 2021. The statement comes a day after Lee Min Ho's agency, MYM Entertainment, denied the rumors from his side.

In reports released today, MLD Entertainment stated that Yeonwoo and Lee Min Ho share "a close senior-junior relationship," nothing more.

Yeonwoo's agency responds to Lee Min Ho and her dating rumors

On August 30, 2021, Dispatch released photos and carried out a report stating Lee Min Ho and Yeonwoo were secretly dating. The K-drama world woke to breaking news of the King of Romance's secret dating scandal and both Lee Min Ho along with Yeonwoo trended high on social media.

Dispatch revealed #LeeMinHo and #Yeonwoo dating on August 1, they got close because both love game and movie. pic.twitter.com/V2sTGrTQRL — K-Drama Casting (@kdramacasting) August 30, 2021

URE TELLING ME LEE MINHO AND YEONWOO ARE DATING OMG 😱 I SUPPORT THIS pic.twitter.com/5pvBG5xroI — fy (@trainee999) August 30, 2021

Yeonwoo's agency finally cleared rumors from their side stating that they're both only good friends. A representative from MLD Entertainment also explained the reason behind the late response. They shared it was due to filming delays in Yeonwoo's upcoming drama. She'll be appearing in the new rom-com 'Dali and Cocky Prince' produced by KBS 2TV.

Lee Min Ho's agency clarifies flouting Seoul's social distancing rules

In their statement denying the rumors, MYM Entertainment explained that there were other friends besides Yeonwoo at the time of gathering. They clarified the photos stating it wasn't just the two of them at the scene.

After this, some fans pointed out that they may have violated Seoul's social distancing rules. The rule currently bans more than two people from gathering after 6 PM.

The agency also gave clarification on that subject. They stated that the photos were taken on July 1. Here's what they said,

"It was July 1. At the time, the ban was on gatherings of five or more people, and the restriction on gatherings of more than two people began on July 12."

What was Yeonwoo and Lee Min Ho's dating rumor all about?

Dispatch released reports stating that Lee Min Ho and former MOMOLAND member Yeonwoo had been in a relationship for about five months.

In their report, they provided pictures as proof of spotting them for a casual movie date. Revealing more, they said the actor organized an intimate birthday bash for the singer at his residence on August 1.

According to industry sources in the Dispatch reports, they both have similar interests in playing games and movies, which brought them closer.

Lee Min Ho's agency issued official statements clarifying that they're only acquaintances and are not in a relationship.

