Dali and the Cocky Prince: Release date, cast, plot, stills, teasers and everything to know about Kim Min-jae and Park Gyu-yong’s Kdrama

Dali and the Cocky Prince will take over the slot previously occupied by the show Sell Your Haunted House on KBS. The show's posters and teasers released so far have got fans excited as the vibe of the show is quite similar to that of Yeo Jin-goo and IU's Hotel Del Luna.

The lead actor of the show, Park Gyu-yong's most recent show, The Devil Judge, was broadcast on tvN and wrapped up on August 22.

Release date of Dali and the Cocky Prince

Dali and the Cocky Prince is scheduled for release on September 22, and will be broadcast on KBS every Wednesday and Thursday at 9.30 pm KST.

Cast of Dali and the Cocky Prince

Kim Min-jae as Jin Moo-hak

Actor Kim Min-jae will portray the role of Jin Moo-hak in the upcoming show Dali and the Cocky Prince. He was previously seen on the SBS show Do You Like Brahms in which he played a pianist. He is also popular for his role in the Dr Romantic series.

Park Gyu-young - Kim Dal-ri

Park Guy-young, who became popular with the portrayal of a supporting character in Romance is a Bonus Book, has since been seen on other K-Dramas, including It's Okay to Not Be Okay and, most recently, The Devil Judge. In Dali and the Cocky Prince, she will play the lead role of Kim Dal-ri.

Kwon Yool - Jang Tae-jin

Actor Kwon Yool has played important roles in many popular shows, including the most recent Voice 4. Before that he was also seen in The King: Eternal Monarch, among others. In the KBS show, he will play the role of Jang Tae-jin.

Yeon Woo - Ahn Chak-hee

Yeon Woo is a former member of the girl group MOMOLAND, and was previously seen in shows such as Cheat On Me If You Can, Live, Alice, among others. In this show, she will portray the role of Ahn Chak-hee.

Hwang Hee - Joo Won-tak

Actor Hwang Hee who was most recently seen in the show Tale of the Nine-Tailed as one of the mythical figures, will portray the role of Joo Won-tak in Dali and the Cocky Prince.

Other cast members:

Woo Hee-jin - Song Sa-bong

Ahn Kil-kang - Jin Baek-won

Seo Jung-yeon - So Geum-ja

Hwang Bo-ra - Yeo Mi-ri

An Se-ha - Han Byung-se

Song Ji-won - Na Gong-joo

Jang Gwang - Kim Nak-cheon

Lee Hyo-bi - Kim Dal-ri (Young)

Plot of Dali and the Cocky Prince

Jin Moo-hak is the son of a rich family that runs a food franchise firm. They began as a gamjatang restaurant and have made it big at the moment. He has no education but a talent for making money.

Kim Dal-ri, on the other hand, is a visiting art researcher. She is from a prestigious family and has no idea how to run a household.

Instead, she can speak multiple languages and knows her art. The two of them meet, and they are intrigued by each other. At this time, however, they are not aware of each other's background.

They meet again to discuss an art gallery that is going bankrupt. What happens when the two learn about each other's backgrounds and the direction that this rom-com will take is the show's crux.

Teasers, posters and trailers of Dali and the Cocky Prince

The teasers, trailers and the poster for the show were released on different social networking sites such as Instagram.

The trailer for the show highlighted how both the lead characters in the show were eccentric with intriguing character traits. For instance, the male lead seems capable of sniffing out money at every opportunity possible.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

