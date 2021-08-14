The Devil Judge, episode 13: Ga-on will come to Yo-han’s rescue, but can they beat Sun-ah?

The Devil Judge, episode 13 will show how it was not Ga-on (Jinyoung) who needed Yo-han's (Ji Sung) help, but the other way around. At the end of The Devil Judge, episode 12, the former was surrounded by a mob arranged by Sun-ah.

Yo-han was incapable of saving him as he was shot by Sun-ah, and she also killed his loyal assistant. Sun-ah believed that she had brought Yo-han to his knees. The Devil Judge, episode 13, will see her continue to torture Yo-han.

For instance, Sun-ah attacks Yo-han's niece Elijah. She points a knife at her, and Yo-han seems incapable of helping her. This is probably due to the injury, but somehow, he will move past this obstacle. For once, fans also see a fierce Yo-han set the stage to take the country's president down.

However, all of this seemed possible because of Ga-on's help in The Devil Judge, episode 13.

How could Ga-on help Yo-han in The Devil Judge, episode 13?

In the promo for the latest episode, it became clear that Sun-ah and the other members of the Social Responsibility Foundation wanted Judge Oh, the third judge on the live court panel, to take over the show from Yo-han. They wanted the live show to be led by someone they had trusted and decided that Ms. Oh would be the right candidate.

Ms. Oh is being misled at the moment by Sun-ah's false praises. She believes that making the bid for the Foundation could bring her closer to being celebrated enough to be included in the Supreme Court Wall of Fame. However, it will be Ga-on who helps open her eyes to the truth about the Foundation.

Ms. Oh is not aware of the extent to which the Foundation would go to get what it wants. The pandemic that she had warned people against was a man-made issue to help the government create a concentration camp filled with people from economically lower backgrounds.

The idea was to segregate the country's population and filter out the wealthy folk to aid in further capitalistic development. Once Ms. Oh sees how people are being treated on the streets, she may very well change her mind.

This could also be exactly what Yo-han needed to gain the upper hand in The Devil Judge, episode 13.

What does Yo-han plan to do after Sun-ah destroys his plans in The Devil Judge, episode 13?

Yo-han planned to bring the Social Responsibility Foundation down, revenge for what had happened to his brother. In pursuing this, he had caused enough pressure on Cha Kyung-hee to push her to shoot herself. Next, he will target the President, and the stage that he would set for him in The Devil Judge, episode 13, will be grander.

He even confronts the President and looks fierce while doing so. In The Devil Judge, episode 13, Yo-han would finally reveal what he wanted to do with the people that ruined his niece's life. This revelation will be met with a mix of anger, fear, and shock.

The question is how Sun-ah would face Yo-han in the future.

So far, they have had a playful love-hate relationship going on. Now, they have wholly cantered on their hate for each other, making the show much darker.

Edited by Ravi Iyer