The Devil Judge episode 12: Can Ji Sung as Yo-han save Jin-young’s Ga-on?

Two weeks before the finale airs, the plot thickens further in The Devil Judge episode 12. Ji Sung as Yo-han continues to push both Jin-young's character Ga-on and Kim Min-jung's character Sun-ah to the edge. He does the former out of anger and the latter out of necessity.

This is what really brings Yo-han to his knees in the end. He realized too late that Ga-on had come to mean as much to him as his niece Elijah. Over the past few days that Ga-on had spent in Yo-han's home, he had wormed his way into Yo-han's heart.

When Yo-han told Ga-on to stay away from his best friend and the love of his life, Soo-hyun, after she found the two of them near Minister Cha Kyung-hee's body, he hadn't expected Ga-on to leave him.

Yet that didn't stop Ga-on from leaving the house either in The Devil Judge episode 12. Elijah tried to stop Ga-on but was heartbroken by his refusal instead.

So what caused this rift between Yo-han and Ga-on in The Devil Judge episode 12?

Yo-han's plan was to corner Cha Kyung-hee by using Sun-ah in The Devil Judge episode 12. It worked to some extent, as the minister did try to seek his sympathies and maybe find a way out of the trap that he had set up with Sun-ah's help in the first place.

However, what he wants is the files that she has on the President of Korea and other members of the Social Responsibility Foundation - the same foundation that is fooling the people of the country into believing that they are a goodwill organization but attacks the lower strata of the country behind everyone's back in The Devil Judge episode 12.

She refuses to hand it over to him and instead tries to get the President's help in The Devil Judge episode 12. He wouldn't want secrets about him leaked to the public, would he now?

She asks him and in return, she is blackmailed. Her son turns out to be a druggie and the President and his wife have all the proof to put him behind bars and end his life in the process. They use all of this against Cha Kyung-hee in The Devil Judge episode 12.

Cha Kyung-hee is at the edge of the cliff and the only one who can help her is Yo-han. Yo-han asks her again to hand over the files and become a whistleblower, but instead she chooses to end her life. Ga-on and Yo-han, who were asked to wait outside while Cha Kyung-hee "thought her options were over," rushed to her office room to find her lying in a pool of blood.

Of course Ga-on is shocked, yet his first thought is to get their hands on the file. At this time, Soo-hyun chances upon them. She was at the minister's office awaiting an arrest warrant when the incident took place. Seeing Ga-on commit a crime with Yo-han's assistance breaks her heart.

He is later sent to be part of the live court judge panel to spy on Yo-han, not join forces with him. The moment Yo-han says that Ga-on would have to cut ties with Soo-hyun to help him, Ga-on decides to leave. He explains that Soo-hyun is his world. Despite this, he hopes and prays for Yo-han and Elijah's well-being. Both Yo-han and Ga-on have grown close to each other, and this bond is something that Sun-ah has noticed and doesn't like.

Why Sun-ah wants Ga-on dead in The Devil Judge episode 12

Sun-ah finds out that Yo-han has only been using her in The Devil Judge episode 12. He continues to indulge her, hoping that she will work with him. But all it takes is one sexist, frustrating and demeaning conversation with the other members of the foundation, who are all men. This wakes her up from her daze and the false hope of one day making Yo-han hers.

She has always thought of him as an object to own. So now that this dream has failed, she wants him to experience pain unlike any felt before. That is why she decides to attack Ga-on and Yo-han's closest associate at the same time in The Devil Judge episode 12.

She successfully murders the associate in front of Yo-han before proceeding to shoot Yo-han in the gut in The Devil Judge episode 12.

As she says goodbye to him, we wonder if this is really the end. Yo-han promises her a torturous end, but it's not going to be easy - especially to accomplish it by himself.

It is also left to be seen if Yo-han can save Ga-on from the mob that he was manipulated into being near in The Devil Judge episode 12. He believed that his professor was in danger, but it was a trap set by Sun-ah.

Now that she has crossed the line, audiences can expect a thrilling race to the end.

Edited by Sabine Algur