The Devil Judge episode 11: Yo-han’s plan to seduce Sun-ah may backfire, put Ga-on and Soo-hyun in danger

The Devil Judge episode 11 will see Yo-han (Ji Sung) attempt to seduce his former house helper and the current founder of the Social Responsibility Foundation, Sun-ah. When she worked as a domestic helper in his house, he had noticed her stealing things.

At one point, she even attempted to take away Yo-han's brother's treasured necklace. This had once belonged to his brother's mother and it was also the only possession that he had from her.

Will Sun-ah be fooled by Yo-han again in The Devil Judge episode 11?

When she was young, she was ready to do anything for Yo-han and that included jumping from the top floor of a building. In The Devil Judge episode 11, it is this obsession that Yo-han wants to use.

He wants to seduce her, show interest in her and mislead her. However, he may have misjudged her this time.

At the end of The Devil Judge episode 10, it became clear that Sun-ah's obsession with him had turned into hatred. This happened as a result of Yo-han lying to her and fooling her. Sun-ah is no fool and The Devil Judge episode 11 will prove this to Yo-han.

He needs to learn that she cannot be underestimated. For one, she is a killer. It has been indicated that she killed her family, and audiences also saw how she had stabbed the former founder of the Social Responsibility Foundation.

She also sat down to edit a video and make it seem as if the former founder had died by suicide. Sun-ah was capable of taking out the top rung of Korean corporate leaders and fooling them into believing that she was nothing but a secretary. So, Yo-han must tread carefully.

Just one misstep from him will lead to Ga-on (Jinyoung), Soo-hyun and Elijah being put in danger.

Who is Yo-han trying to bring to his side in The Devil Judge episode 11?

After one look at the promo of The Devil Judge episode 11, it may seem as if Yo-han is trying to work with Sun-ah. However, the chances of this happening are low. He will not join hands with people from the Social Responsibility Foundation after what they did to his brother's family. So the probability of Yo-han wanting to work with her is quite low.

He may want her fooled in The Devil Judge episode 11, but he will not work with her as it will profit the very people that he has been trying to erase from existence.

The chances of Yo-Han wanting to convince Jin-joo in The Devil Judge episode 11 are higher. Jin-joo was the third judge on the live court show after Yo-han and Ga-on hid the truth about previous cases from her; she had been feeling left out by Yo-han. Sun-ah used this rift to give rise to a kind of ambition that Jin-joo did not have before.

Now Jin-joo wants to move to positions higher than Yo-han and she wants to do it for power as much as to break the glass ceiling. If she managed to use Sun-ah to her advantage in The Devil Judge, she would become the first female Supreme Court Judge to be celebrated among an all-male wall of fame.

As a result, in The Devil Judge episode 11, she seems ready to even go against Yo-han. At a time when Sun-ah attacks him with a witness who is ready to go on stand and say that Yo-han paid her to give a false statement, he would need the support of both the judges by his side.

So while he may have believed that he didn't need her in the beginning, in The Devil Judge episode 11 he will see a point in Ga-on's argument. That it was time to bring Jin-joo into their fold.

