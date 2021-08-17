The Devil Judge, Episode 14: Did Yo-han order Su-hyeon’s death? Shocked Ga-on must find the truth

The Devil Judge, episode 14 expanded further on Su-hyeon's (Park Guy-yong) death. She was shot dead in The Devil Judge episode 13, just before the episode came to an end. A man who was hidden in the dark, had taken a shot at Su-hyeon.

But why did someone target Su-hyeon?

Su-hyeon had been on no one's radar but Sun-ah's (Kim Min-jung) and Yo-han's (Ji Sung). She was mostly on Yo-han's tail and had even figured out where the priest of the burnt down church had been hiding.

Her conversation with the priest had not been revealed in The Devil Judge, episode 14 and that could provide a huge clue to help why Su-hyeon had been murdered.

The truth behind Su-hyeon's death in The Devil Judge, Episode 14

Initially, the viewers cannot help but wonder if the person behind Su-hyeon's death is none other than Yo-han himself. He had done nothing to help Ga-on's (Jinyoung) friend.

He also claimed that the person behind her death was none other than the Social Responsibility Foundation. However, the shot did not seem like a mistake.

In The Devil Judge, episode 14, the shot seemed more targeted. Furthermore, this happened right after Su-hyeon had met the priest from the church that had been in hiding.

Did she find a truth about the foundation that led to her death or was it a secret about Yo-han that he wants to hide?

Yo-han has also used Su-hyeon's death in The Devil Judge, episode 14, to further anger Ga-on and direct his anger at the Foundation. He wants Ga-on by his side and he has made it clear before.

So the question of how authentic Yo-han's intentions are is something that would cross viewers' minds.

These questions became a strong possibility when Ga-on's mentor also posed the same scenario to Ga-on in The Devil Judge, episode 14. He is unable to take it and walks out of the room, but the seed of doubt persists.

It is also hard to pinpoint Yo-han as the culprit because the first person he had reached out to when Ga-on was in trouble was Su-hyeon. He also understood how much she cared for Ga-on when she had manipulated evidence in Cha Kyung-hee's death.

Would it really be an advantage to take her out, unless of course, she learned a truth that Ga-on should never know in The Devil Judge, episode 14.

President Heo Joong-se decides to release a virus for real in The Devil Judge, Episode 14

Heo Joong-se is really a trash of a man in the show. He is used to the seat of power, and is not willing to let it go. In fact, he had everything planned to ensure that he would remain President until the very end or as long as he deemed fit.

He is even ready to release an actual virus in the population and kill thousands as long as it serves his purpose.

If left alone, if left without opposition, the President's plan is to remove poor people through concentration camps and have criminals such as Juk Chang lead his movement.

So when Yo-han incited the audience into seeking a death sentence for Juk Chang in The Devil Judge, episode 14, it does seem as if he stands for justice. However, very quickly one realizes that Yo-han would be no different than Heo Joong-se were he to put Juk Chang on death row.

The question of what ethical opposition does in the face of evil such as Heo Joong-she is also one to think about. Especially when reality is very close to this imaginary world that the show has built upon.

So the question now is whether Ga-on would strongly oppose Yo-han's means and stand by Su-hyeon's beliefs or whether he will be overtaken by the same anger that Yo-han has felt all these years.

Of course, Ga-on tried his best to convince Yo-han at the end of The Devil Judge, episode 14 to give up on his ways and fight the good fight.

However, Yo-han insisted that he had no option and this was the only path for him in The Devil Judge, episode 14. That, along with everything Su-hyeon had stood up for, is what leads to Ga-on going against Yo-han.

He gives the judge a chance until the very end, but when he sees no change, he decides to tell the truth about how live court had manipulated people so far.

The finale week of The Devil Judge will see Ga-on go all out against Yo-han and also find out the truth about Su-hyeon's death.

