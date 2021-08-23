The Devil Judge ending explained: Where did Eliyah go after Yo-han triggered a bomb  blast that killed everyone? 

The Devil Judge finale took audiences through some interesting twists as Ga-on (Jinyoung) was initially fooled into believing that Kang Yo-han could have killed Soo-hyun.

After he went against Yo-han (Ji Sung) in the previous episode of The Devil Judge, in the finale episode he was misled by a man that he had trusted all his life.

The very judge who had trained Ga-on to be a judge and had appointed him to be Yo-han's assistant judge in the live court was the man who had betrayed Ga-on. The moment that Ga-on realized this was just the first of many twists in The Devil Judge.

Yo-han must have felt betrayed by Ga-on but when the two confronted him about Ga-on's press conference, he could see that Ga-on was sincere about wanting the best for Yo-han and for Elijah.

Why did Ga-on betray Yo-Han in The Devil Judge episode 16?

Soo-hyun (Park Guy-young) had been investigating the church fire incident that killed Yo-han's brother Isaac. She wanted to confirm that Yo-Han was a man that Ga-on could trust. She sees him as a bad influence in Ga-on's life so her worry is valid. Unfortunately, however, she was killed before she could find out the truth.

The Devil Judge episode 16 saw Ga-on retrace her steps to find a priest called Joseph. Sun-ah (Kim Min-Jung) used her assistant to frame Yo-han for beating Joseph up. The reason was that he had met with Soo-hyun. This made it seem as if Yo-han was afraid of what Soo-hyun had found out about the night of the fire.

In The Devil Judge episode 16, this also sparked doubt in Ga-on. Could Yo-han really have killed Soo-hyun? As a follow up to this, the man who had shot Soo-hyun was also killed and his phone had multiple calls recorded to the name YH and the person on the other side was Yo-han.

Without stopping to think that all of this could have been manipulated; Ga-on filed a complaint against Yo-Han and gave the Foundation just the chance that they had been waiting for.

After Yo-han explained how frustrated he was to see criminals be let off due to minor technicalities and manipulating evidence as a result, the public's opinion was swayed.

They believed that he should even run for President next term. This popularity was a risk for the Foundation and its members. The rise of Yo-han would mean their fall. So the moment they got a chance, they decided to take Yo-han down once and for all.

The truth was that Yo-han had nothing to do with Soo-hyun's death. Judge Min, who Ga-on and Soo-hyun trusted the most, was working with Sun-ah. She had known about Ga-on from the very beginning, and found that his likeliness to Yo-han's brother would make him a weakness that she could use in the future.

How did Yo-han and Ga-on bring the Foundation down in the finale of The Devil Judge?

The finale of The Devil Judge had audiences wondering at multiple turns if Yo-han would make it alive until the end. First, he was taken to prison where he was repeatedly attacked by criminals that he had sent to jail.

Second, he was also attacked by President Heo and his men. Even the prison warden is against Yo-han and he helped the Foundation make an attempt to kill Yo-han. Meanwhile, Ga-on was ready to go as far as it took to take the Foundation down.

He was even ready to die. That's how he got the footage of President Heo talking about people as if they were products or things that needed to be sold in The Devil Judge.

These were poor people, or citizens who had gone against the president in the country in The Devil Judge. He used such people for illegal business and it was all human trafficking. He believed that they would best serve his purpose like this and everything that he had said was recorded by Ga-on.

This was used in the end to bring to light the truth about the Foundation that the public believed in. All the people involved, including the President, were outed to the public.

Yo-Han managed to escape all attempts on his life until then, only to use a bomb to kill the entire team of the Foundation including Sun-ah in the last broadcast of the live court.

The people agreed with Yo-han and voted for every criminal in the room to be sentenced to death. He had fixed bombs in strategic places before the event and managed to take down the entire Foundation in one fell swoop. Sun-ah, however, did not give Yo-han the chance to kill her. Instead, she shot herself and before that she also shot the President.

Did Yo-han die after the bomb blast in The Devil Judge?

Ga-on was shocked to see the trigger in Yo-han's hands during the live performance, and attempted to stop him in The Devil Judge finale. He even said that he would die with Yo-han to see if the man would change his mind. But he was pushed outside, the doors were locked and Yo-han pressed the trigger.

Initially, Ga-on believed that Yo-han was dead and he went to see Eliyah to comfort her. Surprisingly, Eliyah was not home. No one was. It was here that Ga-on saw the extensive plan that Yo-han had made before he had pressed the trigger in The Devil Judge.

He had placed the bombs inside the building in a manner that there would be one safe spot when everything else came down.

He used that spot to save himself in The Devil Judge. He would never leave Eliyah alone. He is the same man who took the blame and all speculations that he killed his brother for his assets just to ensure that Eliyah will find the motivation to survive just to exact revenge.

The truth was that it was Eliyah who had started the fire in the church that day. It was a mistake. One that she was not even aware of having committed. Yo-han ensured that Eliyah would never find the truth in The Devil Judge. He loved her that much and that is why he prioritized her safety.

In the meantime, he also sent Eliyah away to a rehabilitation center in Switzerland where she will be treated. He will also accompany her and the two will continue to live together.

Ga-on was of course not aware of this initially, but when he did learn that Yo-han and Eliyah were safe he was extremely happy. He then decided to take an active part in politics in The Devil Judge and justice reformation to ensure that the world wouldn't need someone like Yo-han to stand up for them as he sacrificed himself.

Note: The article reflects the views and opinions of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi