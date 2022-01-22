What did Brian Laundrie's notebook say? FBI says Gabby Petito's fiancé confessed to her murder in suicide note

Brian Laundrie reportedly confessed to killing his fiancé Gabby Petito in his own “suicide note.” On Friday, January 21, investigators announced that a notebook found near the former’s remains in Florida had written statements about Laundrie taking responsibility for Petito’s death.

The FBI also reviewed several text messages Laundrie exchanged between his and Petito’s phone to dupe police authorities by making them believe the latter was still alive days after her demise.

Peter Busch @peterbuschTV BREAKING: The FBI says Brian Laundrie's notebook included a confession that he murdered Gabby Petito. They also found a gun next to his body in the Carlton Preserve. BREAKING: The FBI says Brian Laundrie's notebook included a confession that he murdered Gabby Petito. They also found a gun next to his body in the Carlton Preserve. https://t.co/qol9FTq6A1

The notes also confirmed that Laundrie beat and strangled his fiancé to death during their cross-country trip last summer. Although no exact specifications of the notes or messages have been made available to the public, this is the first time officials have directly blamed Laundrie for his partner’s death.

The FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge, Michael Schneider, announced that the “logical investigative steps” in the sensational case have finally come to an end. He also confirmed that no individual other than Brian Laundrie had any direct involvement in Gabby Petito’s tragic passing.

CBS Evening News @CBSEveningNews BRIAN LAUNDRIE CONFESSION: It has been revealed that a notebook found with the remains of Brian Laundrie “contained written statements... claiming responsibility" for his fiancée Gabby Petito’s death. As a result, the FBI is officially closing its investigation. BRIAN LAUNDRIE CONFESSION: It has been revealed that a notebook found with the remains of Brian Laundrie “contained written statements... claiming responsibility" for his fiancée Gabby Petito’s death. As a result, the FBI is officially closing its investigation. https://t.co/QTbBHPngoP

Agent Schneider also said that the FBI’s primary aim was to “bring justice to Gabby and her family.” He further thanked the public as well as local, state and federal law enforcement authorities for aiding the four-month-long investigation.

What happened to Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie?

Brian Laundrie killed his fiancé Gabby Petito before taking his own life (Image via Instagram/gabspetito)

YouTuber Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie went on a cross-country trip in a van on July 2, 2021. On August 12, 2021, the couple faced a traffic stop by the Moab City Police Department due to a reported incident of domestic disturbance between the two.

Authorities kept the pair separated for the night but did not press any charges. Although their trip was scheduled to last four months, Laundrie mysteriously returned home without his fiancé on September 1, 2021 and refused to co-operate with the investigation.

Petito was reported missing on September 11, 2021. Four days later, Laundrie was declared a “person of interest” in the case. Amid the ongoing investigation, Laundrie departed his Florida residence on September 13, 2021.

On September 17, 2021, his parents filed an official missing person report for their son. On September 19, 2021, Petito's human remains were found near the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.

Three weeks later, autopsy reports revealed that Petito died due to “blunt-force injuries to the head and neck” and “manual strangulation.” Meanwhile, the multi-state search for Brian Laundrie further intensified but authorities failed to locate the fugitive.

On October 21, 2021, Laundrie’s skeletal remains were found near Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida. Officials also discovered a notebook, a revolver, and a backpack near his remains.

It was mentioned that he died due to a “self-inflicted gunshot” and the death was ruled as a suicide. Recent findings from his notebook revealed Laundrie killed Gabby Petito before taking his own life.

Also Read Article Continues below

Following the latest investigation, the Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino mentioned that “Gabby and Brian are no longer with their families” and the incident has caused immense pain and emotional distress to their respective loved ones.

Edited by Siddharth Satish