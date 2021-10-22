Who found Brian Laundrie's remains? Parents come under intense scrutiny as dental records confirm identity of missing fugitive

The search for Brian Laundrie has reportedly come to an end as skeletal remains found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park inside the Carlton Reserve area were confirmed to be of the missing fugitive.

On Wednesday, October 20, law enforcement services conducted a search for Brian Laundrie involving his parents, Chris and Roberta, after they requested to accompany officials to the venue. Surprisingly, Chris Laundrie discovered a white “dry bag” containing his son’s items behind a bush within minutes of the search.

Brian Entin @BrianEntin FBI says a comparison of dental records confirmed the remains are Brian Laundrie.

Soon after, police discovered human remains alongside Brian’s backpack and notebook in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. The remains were later identified as Brian's after an examination of dental records.

How was Brian Laundrie's remains identified?

Following the initial discovery of Brian's belongings, Brian’s attorney Steve Bertolino immediately released an official statement about the search:

“After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area.”

The attorney also mentioned that Brian Laundrie’s parents wanted to investigate the area themselves after it was reopened to the public, but he insisted they contact officials to avoid further confusion:

"My understanding was it either open to the public on Tuesday or Wednesday, and Chris and Roberta decided that since it was open ... they wanted to go and look for Brian by themselves. After speaking with me, I told him that I wanted to notify law enforcement so that we would have no issue."

FBI Denver @FBIDenver #UPDATE : On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie. @FBITampa #UPDATE: On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie. @FBITampa https://t.co/ZnzbXiibTM

Parts of the Carlton Reserve area were previously closed due to an ongoing search investigation. Brian’s parents reportedly advised officials to search Myakkahatchee Park in the initial days of the search as the fugitive was a frequent visitor to the area.

On Thursday, October 21, the FBI confirmed that the skeletal remains found in the park belonged to Brian Laundrie after conducting a review of his dental records:

“A comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T Mabry Carlton Jr Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie.”

The human remains found alongside Brian’s belongings were described as “bones” and contained a decomposed human skull.

Special agent Michael McPherson also mentioned that the remains were discovered in an alligator and snake-infested swampy area that was previously submerged in water due to flashfloods.

A brief recap of the Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito search investigation

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito

Brian Laundrie left for a cross-country trip with his fiance, YouTuber Gabby Petito, in July. However, on September 1, the former returned to his North Port residence without his partner. It was also revealed that the couple had an altercation during their trip and was pulled over by police in Utah.

The sensational search investigation for Gabby began after her parents filed a missing report a few days after Brian’s return. However, the latter refused to cooperate in the search investigation.

On September 17, Brian Laundrie was reported missing for three days after he was named a person of interest in the Gabby Petito case. His parents claimed their son left for a hike in the Carlton Reserve area on September 15.

Authorities began a detailed search investigation in the 25,000 acres area but failed to find the missing man. Meanwhile, Gabby Petito’s body was found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming on September 19.

The death was later ruled as a homicide and it was revealed that she died due to “manual strangulation”. Authorities also released an arrest warrant against Brian Laundrie for authorized access to Gabby Petito’s credit card but he was not charged with her murder.

Twitter reacts to Brian Laundrie's parents finding his last remains

The search for Brian Laundrie garnered nationwide attention and became one of the most sensational missing investigations in the U.S. Hundreds of local, regional, and national law enforcement officials invested thousands of hours in conducting a massive search operation using prominent ground and aerial tools.

Popular TV bounty hunter Duane Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, also joined the search investigations and unearthed important clues in the case. However, the fugitive continued to remain missing for more than a month despite rumors of multiple sightings across the state.

Meanwhile, Brian Laundrie’s parents were often suspected of trying to aid their son as he stayed out of the public eye. Several people protested outside their homes demanding justice for Gabby’s death and calling out the Laundrie family.

Internet sleuths were recently left stunned after Brian Laundrie’s dead remains were finally discovered in the first search investigation involving his parents.

People raised huge suspicions in the sudden discovery that was made within 90 minutes of his parents’ involvement in the search that remained otherwise hidden to officials for over a month.

Several people took to Twitter to react to the situation and even accused Chris and Roberta of planting clues and helping Brian to stay missing all along:

I @isak_jensson So Brian Laundrie’s body shows up the day his parents start searching? So Brian Laundrie’s body shows up the day his parents start searching? https://t.co/TaUw6CIHiL

everything @Lucas97045783 so your telling me dog the bounty hunter and the whole damn fbi was searching for Brian Laundrie for ages! But his parents magically join the hunt and find hin? Seems a bit off to me so your telling me dog the bounty hunter and the whole damn fbi was searching for Brian Laundrie for ages! But his parents magically join the hunt and find hin? Seems a bit off to me https://t.co/NlGY7GJkAz

Ricky Davila @TheRickyDavila After all is said and done, the parents of Brian Laundrie should be arrested for aiding and abetting a fugitive. After all is said and done, the parents of Brian Laundrie should be arrested for aiding and abetting a fugitive.

Minerva (Mia) @mia738 I read somewhere that Brain Laundrie's parent cut a deal with the FBI to avoid getting arrested in exchange for info on locating him #BrianLaundrie I read somewhere that Brain Laundrie's parent cut a deal with the FBI to avoid getting arrested in exchange for info on locating him #BrianLaundrie https://t.co/ERRJiME5ta

Anonymous_Opinions @TableSideDrawer

The Petito/Schmidt family, 100% deserve an explanation from CL & RL. It baffles me at how many people tell me that #BrianLaundrie parents, doesn't owe anyone an explanation, because this is reality & not television. They don't owe anyone, BUT #GabbyPetito family answers.The Petito/Schmidt family, 100% deserve an explanation from CL & RL. It baffles me at how many people tell me that #BrianLaundrie parents, doesn't owe anyone an explanation, because this is reality & not television. They don't owe anyone, BUT #GabbyPetito family answers.

The Petito/Schmidt family, 100% deserve an explanation from CL & RL.

Sophie Buchan @journo_sophie

Fly high, I'm so sorry that justice will not be served. I am so sorry your family will never get to ask why, but will instead only have theories. I just hope #BrianLaundrie told his parents what happened so they can tell them and they can get closure.Fly high, #gabbypetitio I'm so sorry that justice will not be served. I am so sorry your family will never get to ask why, but will instead only have theories. I just hope #BrianLaundrie told his parents what happened so they can tell them and they can get closure.

Fly high, #gabbypetitio 👼 https://t.co/voIMjrCdRW

here for the tea @HereForTheTea2 i’m sorry but the math ain’t mathing with respect to the finding of Brian Laundrie. i’m not buying what the parents are selling. i’m sorry but the math ain’t mathing with respect to the finding of Brian Laundrie. i’m not buying what the parents are selling.

😷 @JaydenMildre The FBI is really acting like the parents didn’t know where he was the entire time #BrianLaundrie The FBI is really acting like the parents didn’t know where he was the entire time #BrianLaundrie https://t.co/eCvZTLALIS

Brian Roell @BrianRoell

#BrianLaundrie Brian Laundrie's parents explaining to police how they found the remains in only 30 mins. Brian Laundrie's parents explaining to police how they found the remains in only 30 mins.

#BrianLaundrie https://t.co/C1QAKScXil

Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 @kcjj_04 So a few days ago his parents had found his items and today the FBI found him dead??! If y’all don’t get them damn parents for aiding and abetting because THEY KNEW and HELPED HIM TRY TO ESCAPE. #BrianLaundrie So a few days ago his parents had found his items and today the FBI found him dead??! If y’all don’t get them damn parents for aiding and abetting because THEY KNEW and HELPED HIM TRY TO ESCAPE. #BrianLaundrie https://t.co/Hj0Xov98IM

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Brian’s parents will address the situation in the days to come. Authorities have mentioned that no legal complaint against Chris and Roberta can be filed as of now. Meanwhile, the exact cause of Brian Laundrie’s death is yet to be revealed.

