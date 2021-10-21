How did Tawny Kitaen die? Cause of death revealed 5 months later

It’s been five months since actress Tawny Kitaen passed away. She died on May 7, 2021, at 59. Kitaen worked with author and historian Colin Heaton on her 2020 memoir.

At the time of her death, authorities reported that her death was not due to the consumption of substances. Later, the Orange County coroner’s office called it a residential death without revealing the details.

But five months later, more light has been shed on the causes behind her demise as the initial cause has been disproved.

Tawny Kitaen had a long history of substance abuse

Kitaen was a well-known personality during the 80s. She has appeared in various films like Malibu and California Girls and comedies like The Perils of Gwendoline in the Land of the Yik-Yak and Bachelor Party.

The actress’ death came as a massive loss to Hollywood. In a recent interview with Fox News, a spokesperson for California’s Orange County Sheriff’s Department unveiled that she died from dilated cardiomyopathy.

The spokesperson clarified that several other reasons led to her death. She had a condition called mild coronary atherosclerosis. Moreover, mirtazapine, mirtazapine metabolite, alprazolam, acetaminophen, pregabalin, and hydrocodone were found in her system.

Tawny Kitaen’s controversial life

Despite being a popular actress, Kitaen was involved in controversies that landed her in trouble.

In November 2006, she was charged with possession of cocaine at her residence in San Juan Capistrano in Orange County. Authorities found her children at home when she allowed them to search her house.

She enrolled in a six-month rehabilitation program in December 2006 in place of possession charges being dropped.

Kitaen was then arrested in 2009 for driving under the influence in Newport Beach, California. She was jailed for two days and asked to attend a first-offender alcohol program alongside 64 hours of community service.

Tawny Kitaen was again arrested in July 2019 for another DUI. Kitaen pleaded not guilty and the hearing was scheduled for May 2021. Unfortunately, she passed away before the hearing.

