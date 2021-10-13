"You guys like to strangle": Brian Laundrie's parents heckled post Gaby Petito's autopsy report release

On the night of October 12, after Gabby Petito's autopsy report was made public, two protesters heckled Brian Laundrie's parents at their Florida home. The footage was released by Fox News, who were present on the spot at 8.30 PM.

The unidentified pair was spotted knocking on the Laundries' door and peeking inside their house through the windows. Protesters also filmed themselves heckling the Laundries.

Stephanie Pagones @steph_pagones Two people apparently tried to confront Chris & Roberta Laundrie at their home just after 8:30pm, banging on the door repeatedly. One of them was shouting, “Come on, dirty Laundries,”“Come on, you guys like to strangle people,”“We’ll be back,”& “Speak up soon.” #BrianLaundrie Two people apparently tried to confront Chris & Roberta Laundrie at their home just after 8:30pm, banging on the door repeatedly. One of them was shouting, “Come on, dirty Laundries,”“Come on, you guys like to strangle people,”“We’ll be back,”& “Speak up soon.” #BrianLaundrie https://t.co/oBW7kLlZvw

Earlier that day, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue had a press conference revealing that Gaby Petito was strangled to death, almost three to four weeks before her body was found (on September 19).

What happened with the hecklers at Brian Laundrie's parents' house?

After the autopsy was released, the two protestors went to the Laundrie's house in the North Port neighborhood at night and banged on their door. The hecklers were also heard saying,

"You guys like to strangle people with your little b***h a** son. It's time to wake up and face the consequences."

While leaving their premises, one of them could be heard saying,

"we'll be back...better speak up soon."

They also labeled them as "Dirty Laundries."

After the protestors left, Brian's father, Christopher Laundrie, came to the front door to await the arrival of the police.

Why did the protestors heckle at Brian Laundrie's parents?

After Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family on September 11, speculation fell over her fiancé Brian Laundrie, with whom she was on a cross-country trip. Later, on September 19, after Gabby's remains were found in Wyoming, Brian became the lead suspect in the 22-year old vlogger's murder case.

The 23-year old is still on the run as a fugitive, and some believe his parents know his whereabouts. Reality TV star Dog the Bounty Hunter, who had previously vowed to catch Brian, recently revealed that he believes that Brian's parents are withholding information.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Dog the Bounty hunter speculated,

"I think he called the mom and dad right from the scene and said 'omg.'"

This speculation might have caused the protestors to believe that Brian's parents know his current location.

Who are Brian Laundrie's parents?

Brian's father, Christopher 'Chris' Laundrie, is 62. Meanwhile, his mother, Roberta Laundrie, is 55. Together they own a Juicer Services firm. The couple lives in their two-story home in Sarasota County, Florida.

Previously, on October 10, the Laundries had to remove several laundry bins left in their yard.

