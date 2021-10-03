Who are Gabby Petito's parents? Mother tweets angrily, wants Brian Laundrie to turn himself in

On October 3, the late Gabby Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, shared her anger on Twitter, demanding that her daughter's fiancé Brian Laundrie turn himself in. Laundrie is the prime suspect in Gabby Petito's murder.

Brian Laundrie has been a fugitive from the law since his fiancé Gabby Petito's family reported her missing on September 11. The 23-year-old Laundrie has been on the run for over 21 days now.

In her tweet, Nicole wrote:

"Mama bear is getting angry! Turn yourself in!"

Who are Gabby Petito's parents?

Gabby's parents became worried about her whereabouts when she went missing on her cross-country trip with Brian. On September 19, the remains of her body were found in Wyoming.

Gabby Petito's father:

Gabby Petito's biological father is Joseph "Joe" Petito, who lives in Vero Beach, Florida, along with his second wife. Joe moved to Florida to stay near his daughter. Although his age is not confirmed, Joseph Petito is expected to be in his late 50s to early 60s.

According to his Twitter bio, he is from Long Island, New York, and works at a Home Depot branch as a Sales Manager.

On September 12, Joe Petito told West Palm TV (WPTV),

"We still don't know where she is. Pride isn't an issue right now. My only daughter is missing, I'm going to do anything I can. The family, Gabby's mom, we're going to do anything we can to find her."

He further added,

"[It's like] drowning with your hands tied behind you," Gabby's dad said of Gabby's disappearance. You can't describe it. There's nothing you can do. You can't control anything."

After Gabby's remains were found in Wyoming, Joe Petito took to Twitter to share a snap of Gabby in front of a mural with wings on it. He captioned it,

"#GABBYPETITO she touched the world."

Gabby Petito's mother:

Nicole Schmidt (Image via Fox News, and NicoleSchmidt/Twitter )

Nichole Schmidt is Joe Petito's former wife and Gabby's biological mother. After 13 days of not hearing from her 22-year old daughter, on September 11, Nicole reported Gabby missing.

Apparently, Nicole received the last text from Gabby on August 30. The text read,

"No service in Yosemite."

After the FBI confirmed Gabby's death, Nicole suspected that her daughter might not have been the one to send the texts. Her suspicions may be plausible as the texts could have been sent by the fugitive Brian Laundrie. However, her suspicions are unconfirmed at the moment.

Gabby Petito's step-father and step-mother:

At a certain point, Gabby Petito's biological parents, Joseph and Nicole, seperated from each other. Joseph married Tara Petito, while Nicole married former-firefighter, Jim Schmidt.

