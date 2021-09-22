 "Disrespectful and inappropriate": TikTok 'psychics' slammed for pretending to channel Gabby Petito's spirit in disturbing new trend

Florida-native Gabby Petito’s missing case had caused nationwide alarm, and many did their best to help her family find the 22-year-old. During that time, several internet sleuths took to TikTok as well to speak of “psychic predictions” regarding Gabby Petito and how she was treated by her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who is currently missing as well.

Body of Gabby Petito supposedly found while Brian Laundrie remains missing (Image via Find Gabby/ Facebook)

Although, human remains have been found in the national forest in Wyoming which is now being investigated to be of Gabby Petito’s, many TikTok users continue to post “psychic predictions” and content in relation to her alleged death.

What did the “psychic predictions” have to say about Gabby Petito?

A TikTok user by the name of @kellythemagicalmedium took to the video sharing platform to speak about Petito and how Brian Laundrie allegedly killed her. She said:

“I do feel like he [Brian Laundrie] took her life. He almost had to take her life, because it was the right thing to do at that time for him. I do feel like there’s head injury, I don’t know if he harmed her, I don’t know if he choked her, I do feel like he used a string to gag her. I feel like she was left in a rack cave or something like that. I do feel like there was a head injury, I do feel he harmed her to the point he took her life.”

She continued:

“I do feel like she loved him up until his last breath. I did see a very vivid image of them camping in a rock type area.”

Another TikToker who goes by the username @kelsiidaviess said:

“She had a lot of anxiety and toxicity going on in the relationship. Something must have happened on this trip which made it worse. I keep seeing images of her crying a lot, I keep getting a taste of dirt in my mouth, I don’t know what that means.”

The woman also spoke about how she and her friend had once helped the CSI identify a deceased body. She also took help from her spirit doll “Lola” to help her make predictions.

Aside from making “psychic predictions” in regards to Gabby Petito, the internet has also taken up the duty of solving the investigation themselves.

Abbie Richards @abbieasr These videos are crime-porn often under the guise “awareness.” Supporting a victim and her family does not include pouring through her intimate details and then broadcasting them for attention and profit on social media.



You are not a detective. Log off. These videos are crime-porn often under the guise “awareness.” Supporting a victim and her family does not include pouring through her intimate details and then broadcasting them for attention and profit on social media.



You are not a detective. Log off.

The Internet has been livid since such hoax predictions have appeared online. Some reactions under an Instagram post which informed the public of the psychic predictions read:

Internet reacts to "psychic predictions" about Gabby Petito 1/3 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Internet reacts to "psychic predictions" about Gabby Petito 2/3 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Internet reacts to "psychic predictions" about Gabby Petito 3/3 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

The hashtag Gabby Petito had also reached 1.4 million views on TikTok on 17 September which went on to amass over 38.3 million views in a span of hours.

