How was Gabby Petito killed? Coroner reveals chilling details in autopsy report

On September 19, Gabby Petito's body's remains were found in Wyoming, which the FBI confirmed. They were found at a camping site near the Grand Teton National Park.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue had said that the time of death was estimated to be around three to four weeks before September 19.

On Tuesday, October 12, Dr. Blue revealed the shocking details of Gabby's death. The coroner pegged the cause of death to be strangulation.

Coroner's report of Gabby Petito's death

Dr. Brent Blue filed his official post-mortem report on October 5. He mentioned that the cause of death was "manual strangulation/throttling".

Later, Dr. Blue told CNN's Anderson Cooper,

"We believe this was strangling by a human being."

Was Gabby Petito pregnant?

There have been numerous speculation over Gabby on social media. Amongst these theories, rumors about her pregnancy at the time of her death gained much traction. In his official report, Dr. Blue clarified that Gabby was not pregnant.

Was Gabby Petito a victim of domestic abuse?

At a press conference on October 12, Dr. Blue said:

"Unfortunately, this is just one of many deaths around the country of people who are involved in domestic violence."

He later clarified to CNN that he made an assumption while making the statement.

However, speculation about Gabby being a victim of domestic abuse might be accurate. On August 12, Moab City Police responded to a 911 call from a bystander who may have witnessed Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's brief altercation.

According to the Moab City PD's report, Gabby Petito allegedly slapped Brian Laundrie. The latter grabbed her face and pushed her back against their white van. At the time, police did not charge Laundrie after talking to both Petito and him.

The suspected timeline of Gabby's death

The Petito family lawyer Richard Stafford mentioned that Gabby had spoken to her mother Nicole via FaceTime on August 24. However, there was only a group of text exchanges for the next six days.

According to Dr. Brent Blue, Gabby Petito's death could have been three to four weeks before September 19. This falls in line with the last time the 22-year old vlogger spoke to her mother on a video call.

Gabby's mother received the last text from Gabby on August 30, which read:

"No service in Yosemite."

Nicole believes that the text may not have been sent by her daughter but by Gabby's fiancé Brian Laundrie, the prime suspect in her murder. Laundrie has been on the run ever since Gabby's family reported her missing after they lost contact with her during her cross-country trip with Brian.

