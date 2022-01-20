How did John Dineen die? All about Michelle Dockery's ex-fiance as she gets engaged to Jasper Waller-Bridge

Six years after Michelle Dockery's ex-fiancé John Dineen passed away, the Downton Abbey star got engaged again. News of her engagement to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's brother, Jasper, was announced by The Times on January 20.

Dockery and Waller-Bridge met through mutual friends and have reportedly been together since 2019, four years after Dineen's unfortunate death. They went public with their relationship when they appeared together at the International Rome Film Fest.

The announcement read,

"The engagement is announced between Jasper, son of Michael Waller-Bridge of King's Lynn, Norfolk, and Teresa Waller-Bridge of Battersea, London, and Michelle Dockery, younger daughter of Michael and Lorraine Dockery of Gidea Park, Essex."

Michelle Dockery's ex-fiancé John Dineen's cause of death

John Dineen tragically passed away on December 13, 2015, at the age of 34. He reportedly had a rare form of brain cancer and died at Cork's Marymount Hospital in Ireland. A private funeral for the late PR specialist was held in Cork, Ireland, a day before what would have been John's thirty-fifth birthday.

As reported by The Irish Times, at the time, Dockery gave a touching eulogy for her late fiancé. She said,

"I was honored to know John. To love him and be loved by him. He was my friend, my King, my hero, my everything. We celebrate him, we honor him and we will miss him."

What is known about John Dineen? Exploring Michelle Dockery's relationship with him

John Dineen and Michelle Dockery (Image via Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Dineen was a public relations specialist who focussed on financial services at a London-based firm, FTI Consulting. He was introduced to Dockery in 2013 by the latter's fellow Downton Abbey co-star Allen Leech, who is also an Irish native. After two years of dating, Dineen reportedly proposed to Dockery in early 2015.

Months later, in December, John Dineen tragically passed away after months of treatment and palliative care, for which he traveled to Germany multiple times. In 2017, Michelle Dockery told The Guardian,

"I've never been more committed to anything in my life than to him."

She added:

"We were engaged, and married at heart, and so I do consider myself a widow."

The Defending Jacob star also revealed how Dineen never complained about his condition, even after his cancer was prognosed as terminal. Dockery said that at the time, her priorities were to keep his diagnosis private and aid Dineen with his ailment.

Also Read Article Continues below

Dockery was with Dineen for two years until his demise in 2015. While the British actress announced her engagement to Jasper Waller-Bridge, their exact wedding date is unknown as of yet.

Edited by Atul S