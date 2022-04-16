Sea Salt Popcorn recall 2022: Snak King voluntarily recalls munchable over allergen concerns

On April 12, Snak King issued a voluntary recall of their O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn over concerns about the potential presence of an undeclared milk allergen. The announcement was made by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on behalf of Snak King.

The brand warned consumers that some lots of their 5-ounce bags of Sea Salt Popcorn may contain milk, an ingredient that is not declared on their packaging. The recall was issued in light of the fact that accidental consumption of such undeclared allergens runs the risk of triggering potentially life-threatening allergic reactions in the concerned demographic.

The affected lot of Sea Salt Popcorn was sold across 18 states

In the FDA announcement, Snak King explained how the milk allergen came into contact with their product. They said,

"This product is being recalled due to cross contamination with a milk allergen. People who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product."

The affected lots bear the Best If Used By dates of September 24 and September 25, 2022 and have a UPC code of 079893 403038. These dates are located on the front of the package in the upper right corner. Snak King advises its customers to check their own supply for these expiration dates to determine if it is part of the recall.

The recalled products were sold in the following stores: ACME, Safeway, King's, Balducci's, Jewel-Osco, Andronico's Community Markets, Vons, Pak 'N Save, Albertsons, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Haggen, and Pavilions.

These stores are spread across 18 US states that include Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, and Idaho.

Snak King noted in the announcement that no illnesses have been reported from the consumption of the affected products till date, making this recall a precautionary move.

However, people who suffer from milk-related allergies are at risk of developing both immediate and long-term symptoms from the consumption of their Sea Salt Popcorn.

A few general immediate milk-related allergic reactions include wheezing, hives, itching or tingling around the lips or mouth, coughing or shortness of breath, swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat, and vomiting.

Long-term symptoms of the allergic reaction may take some time to appear. These include loose stools or diarrhea that might contain blood, runny nose, watery eyes, abdominal cramps, and in babies, colic. The highest degree of allergic reactions can even lead to anaphylaxis, which can be fatal.

Apart from this, lactose-intolerant people may develop digestive symptoms upon consumption of products containing dairy, like Snak King's Sea Salt Popcorn.

Although the brand's Sea Salt Popcorn will not affect people who do not suffer from lactose-intolerance or other related milk allergies, it is always best to exercise caution.

Snak King advised that any customer in possession of the affected lot of the recall must not consume it. Instead, they can return the 5-ounce Sea Salt Popcorn packages to the point of purchase and be eligible for a full refund in exchange.

The brand has also urged consumers with questions to contact the company Monday through Friday from 8.00 am to 5.00 am PST on 626-363-7711.

