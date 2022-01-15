Who is Figment the Dragon? Disney World Popcorn bucket selling at outrageous prices on eBay after fans wait 6 hours in line

On Friday, January 14, Disney World fans waited over six hours to buy the Figment popcorn bucket on the first day of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. The limited-edition popcorn sold for $25 per bucket, exclusively at the Pop Eats booth.

According to Disney Food Blog’s Instagram page, the wait time was around six and a half hours in the morning. Meanwhile, BlogMickey.com tweeted a video of customers lining up until the end of EPCOT, even before the park officially opened. A multitude of fans waited in line for the 'Early Entry.'

BlogMickey.com @Blog_Mickey

#ArtfulEPCOT In case you're wondering how the Figment Popcorn Bucket situation is going, here's a look at the line during EARLY ENTRY (aka, before EPCOT officially opens) In case you're wondering how the Figment Popcorn Bucket situation is going, here's a look at the line during EARLY ENTRY (aka, before EPCOT officially opens)#ArtfulEPCOT https://t.co/Dsk81bmN5p

With a limit of two popcorn buckets per person, many fans offered hundreds of dollars to people in front of the line to buy their buckets. Later, the limited-edition Figment the Dragon-shaped popcorn buckets sold at eBay for exorbitant prices.

Figment the dragon popcorn bucket and the character's origin

The limited-edition bucket comes with colorful popcorn and is based on the purple dragon, Figment. The cartoon dragon is the mascot of the 'Imagination' section of the EPCOT theme park at Disney World Resort, and part of the attraction called "Journey Into Imagination.”

The small purple dragon first appeared in 1983 as part of the Journey Into Imagination ride. Creators Tony Baxter and Steve Kirk defined it as the companion and pupil of inventor/scientist, Dreamfinder.

Dreamfinder created Figment from his imagination, which he gathered during his adventures in the Realms of Imagination. The dragon was showcased in many avatars during the ride, such as a pirate, superhero, or cowboy. However, it was portrayed as an astronaut multiple times, which insinuated its interest in being a space explorer.

Walt Disney Archives @TWDCArchives A dream can be a dream come true, with just that spark – in me and you! Who remembers this imaginative meet and greet with the Dreamfinder and his royal purple pigmented dragon, Figment? #FutureWorldFriday A dream can be a dream come true, with just that spark – in me and you!Who remembers this imaginative meet and greet with the Dreamfinder and his royal purple pigmented dragon, Figment? #Imagination 🎶 A dream can be a dream come true, with just that spark – in me and you! 🎶 Who remembers this imaginative meet and greet with the Dreamfinder and his royal purple pigmented dragon, Figment? #Imagination #FutureWorldFriday https://t.co/OafPWg8XYi

Since the character's appearance, the purple dragon has been featured on multiple platforms. It appeared in Marvel Comics' Disney Kingdoms series and in 11 short films between 1988 and 1989. The character also had cameo roles in Pixar animated films, Inside Out (2015) and Toy Story 4 (2019).

Overpriced eBay auctions for Figment's Disney World popcorn bucket

The eBay listings (Image via Sportskeeda)

After Disney World ran promotions for the popcorn bucket for weeks on social media, the item's popularity surged through the roof. This was evidenced by the droves of people queueing up to purchase popcorn at EPCOT.

Since Friday, numerous eBay listings of the popcorn holder have been sold for over $200, with some even reaching $240. Other listings have even received bids over $500.

