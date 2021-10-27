Who is Buzz Lightyear based on? Pixar releases first trailer for origin story starring Chris Evans

Disney and Pixar finally dropped the first trailer for Lightyear, which will serve as the origin story of the real person behind the space ranger toy in the original series. This spinoff deals with the real Buzz Lightyear, upon whom the toy line is based.

In the original 'Toy Story' series, the toy Buzz was voiced by Tim Allen. However, the human version in the upcoming film will be voiced by The Avengers star Chris Evans. The trailer's description defines the spinoff movie as "the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy."

Technically, this movie is supposed to be a prequel exploring the backstory of the actual character in the 'Toy Story' universe. Lightyear is slated for a summer 2022 theatrical release and is directed by Angus MacLane, who has been associated with several Pixar projects, including co-directing Finding Dory.

Who is Buzz Lightyear based on?

Chris Evans @ChrisEvans And just to be clear, this isn't Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on

Previously, Buzz Lightyear's toy name was known to have been inspired by real-life Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who was the second person to step on the moon. Meanwhile, the actual character of Buzz Lightyear is the person to have inspired the action-figure line in the context of the first four original films.

Buzz Lightyear will be showcasing the backstory of the young space ranger who seems to be flying test flights from "Infinity and Beyond" for Star Command. The Lightyear trailer also showcased Buzz leaving Earth in a spaceship going into lightspeed.

Buzz accompanied by a robot in a hyper realistic shot (Image via Disney / Pixar)

In a later shot, it was also revealed that the Space Ranger had reached a new planet accompanied by a robot. Furthermore, Buzz is also expected to face off against aliens in the movie.

Theory: Is the original Buzz Lightyear a fictional character in the Toy Story universe?

The new trailer hints at technological advancements, which seem unlikely to have existed in the timeline before the 'Toy Story' movie in the film series' continuity. If the movie is supposedly an origin story for Buzz Lightyear, then it must be a prequel to the Toy Story.

This spawns a theory about Lightyear actually being about a fictional show upon which the famed toy line was based. It could be plausible as part of the toy Buzz's backstory explored in Toy Story 2, established that antagonistic toy, Zurg, is the father of the space ranger. This dramatic reveal could have originated from the actual origin of the character.

