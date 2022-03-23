Pfizer blood pressure drug recall: Carcinogen meaning explained amid elevated levels of cancer-causing impurity 

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has recalled its three blood pressure medications after finding a potential cancer-causing chemical compound in them.

Accuretic and two generic blood pressure medications licensed by the company were found to contain high levels of nitrosamine, which increases the risk of cancer if too much is consumed.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) states that some levels of the compounds are ok in food and drink consumed every day, but continued use of pharmaceuticals with impurities can be harmful.

Pfizer issued the recall on March 21 and has not reported any adverse events resulting from the impurities. Last week, the company's Canadian division recalled another blood pressure medication, Inderal, for similar reasons. As per the FDA:

"Nitrosamine impurities may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels and over long periods of time, but a person taking a drug that contains nitrosamines at or below the acceptable daily intake limits every day for 70 years is not expected to have an increased risk of cancer."

There are several drugs involved in Pfizer's recall that were distributed to the United States and Puerto Rico from November 2019 to March 2022.

Those taking nitrosamine-containing drugs should stop consuming them immediately.

What is carcinogen that can make Pfizer medicines harmful?

As per National Human Genome Research Institute, the term carcinogen refers to a specific chemical or physical agent that causes cancer in individuals exposed to it.

A number of carcinogenic substances are associated with an increased risk of certain types of cancer. One good example is asbestos, which is known to cause cancer. Exposure to asbestos in industrial settings has been strongly linked to the development of a particular form of lung cancer called mesothelioma.

When carcinogens are identified, we can then find specific measures to limit our exposure and thereby reduce the incidence of specific cancers associated with carcinogens, such as limiting asbestos exposure.

Pfizer has urged patients using their medication to see a doctor immediately

Hypertension patients who were using the recalled medicine should seek medical advice about potential alternatives, as per the pharmaceutical giant. In a statement, the company wrote:

"Pfizer believes the benefit/risk profile of the products remains positive based on currently available data. Although long-term ingestion of N-nitroso-quinapril may be associated with potential increased cancer risk in humans, there is no immediate risk to patients taking this medication."

Accuretic combines two drugs: quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide.

The ace inhibitor drug quinapril prevents narrowing of blood vessels, therefore preventing high blood pressure.

Hydrochlorothiazide is a diuretic that increases urination. Through this process, sodium is quickly excreted from the body, which reduces blood pressure.

The two drugs are commonly found in other blood pressure medications as well.

As a result of chemical reactions between different chemicals used in the processing, nitrosamine is often found in processed foods.

Edited by Shaheen Banu