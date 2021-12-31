Who is Stat Quo? Lil Xan accuses former manager of enabling his drug addiction

Lil Xan has openly spoken up about his drug addiction. The rapper is now reportedly clean and has called out his ex-manager, Stat Quo, who used to allegedly enable him.

In a recent Instagram Live session, Xan likened his situation to that of rapper Lil Peep, who died at the age of 21 from a drug overdose:

“Do you guys remember the whole Lil Peep, the story when his management was giving him drugs and it just wasn’t helping out and all that? That happened to me on tour. My manager, well I don’t even like to call him my manager anymore, Stat Quo, remember that name, Stat Quo.”

Xan stated that he was a drug addict when he was on tour with Nicki Minaj and Juice WRLD. He added that it was his manager who supplied him with drugs.

The rapper claimed that since his manager knew his dealers, Stat would “make calls” and arrange for drugs while Xan was experiencing withdrawals. Stat reportedly spent thousands of dollars to send substances to Xan during the tour.

Lil Xan continued by saying that he was in an extremely unhealthy state and almost died from the drugs. Xan also claimed that Stat Quo took away a car that he paid most of the money for and is now demanding $30,000 for the remaining payments.

About Stat Quo's music career

Stat Quo attends the post-BET Awards Dinner Celebration (Image by Getty Images/Michael Tullberg)

Stanley Bernard Benton is a rapper and record producer. His debut album Statlanta was released in 2010 after being delayed from its original release date in 2003.

Stat has appeared on tracks with several artists like The Alchemist, Chamillionaire, Jermaine Dupri, and more. He then featured on the 2005 Anger Management Tour that included singers like Eminem, 50 Cent, D12, and others.

The 43-year-old’s street album Smokin Mirrors was released in April 2009. He was then signed by The Orchard the same year and appeared in an HP commercial with Dr. Dre in March 2010.

Stat Quo released his first single Michael in September 2013 from his second studio album All This Life Allows. His next album FUPM Is the Future was released in December 2013.

The Atlanta, Georgia native then released his third single OutKast, followed by his fourth single That’s Life, Part 1 in January 2014.

Edited by Siddharth Satish